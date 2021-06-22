Mark 4:26-34:
Jesus said, “The kingdom of God is as if someone would scatter seed on the ground, and would sleep and rise night and day, and the seed would sprout and grow, he does not know how. The earth produces of itself, first the stalk, then the head, then the full grain in the head. But when the grain is ripe, at once he goes in with his sickle, because the harvest has come.”
He also said, “With what can we compare the kingdom of God, or what parable will we use for it? It is like a mustard seed, which, when sown upon the ground, is the smallest of all the seeds on earth; yet when it is sown it grows up and becomes the greatest of all shrubs, and puts forth large branches, so that the birds of the air can make nests in its shade.”
With many such parables he spoke the word to them, as they were able to hear it; he did not speak to them except in parables, but he explained everything in private to his disciples.
This past week marked the fifth anniversary of my ordination to the Episcopal priesthood. My journey to ordination began many years prior to five years ago; actually it started in childhood. One of my earliest memories from childhood is of a birthday card I received from a beloved and faith-filled aunt. Stapled inside the card was a small envelope containing a tiny black seed no larger than a pin head – a mustard seed. The print in the card explained that the mustard seed came from the Holy Land. The card and that little seed meant a great deal to me. I kept them for years until they were lost when I left for college.
Looking back, I understand now that my attraction to the mustard seed came from my call from God to ordained ministry. Even as a child, the call existed. It just took me a number of years to recognize it.
As you may remember from Sunday School, the mustard plant is a weed that once planted grows with abandon. One would not want a mustard plant in a garden or in the center of a lawn where it would take over.
My call started out as a tiny mustard seed and through the years has grown into an ever-spreading tree. I offer a bit of explanation: I do not mean to imply that I, personally, am like a huge mustard plant. What I do mean, however, is that my faith and the work of the Holy Spirit continues to grow exponentially.
This growth can also be seen in churches experiencing growth in membership and in activities designed to love one’s neighbors. At Church of the Covenant, our Tuesday evening Community Dinner feeding ministry started out as a tiny seed 18 months ago; today our small church has prepared and served more than 7,000 weekly meals! And the number continues to grow, with 120 — 150 children and adults fed in any given week.
When I was younger, I loved the image of cute birds nesting in a large mustard bush. Now, however, the image is different. In another of Jesus’ parables, he describes seeds sown being devoured by birds. The birds were unwanted and harmful.
Perhaps when Jesus says the birds of the air nest in the mustard plant, he means society’s unwanted, disenfranchised, and unloved can find comfort and security in God’s kingdom. When we believe and act on this, the kingdom of God will grow and thrive, like a tiny mustard seed.
