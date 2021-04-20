Abilene — The next monthly Lunch & Learn program will be Thursday, April 22 at noon central time.
Dr. Shelly Cline with the Midwest Center for Holocaust Education returns as we continue focusing on holocaust education and remembrance this month. Holocaust history raises important questions about what Europeans could have done to stop the rise of Nazism in Germany and its assault on Europe’s Jews. Questions must also be asked about the responsibility of the international community, including the United States. What did the American people know about the treatment and fate of Europe’s Jews? What responses were possible? This talk will also discuss the priorities for Americans during the 1930s and 1940s and the U.S. role in the liberation of Europe.
Dr. Cline is the Historian and Director of Education at the Midwest Center for Holocaust Education in Overland Park, Kan. She received her Ph.D. from the University of Kansas. Her research focuses on the SS Aufseherinnen in the concentration camp system and the gendered perpetration of the Holocaust. Her research has been supported by grants from the University of Kansas (KU) and Universität Hamburg. Cline has been an instructor in the KU Humanities Program and Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies Department. She also served on the faculties of the Kansas City Art Institute and University of Missouri Kansas City.
