The night of May 8, severe thunderstorms — complete with a tornado watch, though no warning ever materialized — struck Geary County.
Severe weather happens this time of year and it will likely happen again.
According to Geary County Extension agent Chuck Otte, awareness is the key.
People can arrange for severe weather notifications on their phones and by email — or by having a functioning weather radio in their home.
But according to Otte, they can and should also keep their eyes on the weather themselves.
Severe storms tend to show up when it’s humid and warm and there’s expected to be a shift in temperature.
“Just get up every morning and start the day looking at a local weather forecast,” he said.
It doesn’t matter if people use a smartphone, a television or a radio to check the weather.
“Awareness is is the first thing,” Otte said.
The second thing, however, is lightning.
While people worry a lot about tornados and hail, Otte said lightning is the real killer.
“If you can see the lightning, if you can hear the thunder, get under cover,” he said. “Just stop what you’re doing and get inside of a car get inside of a house, get someplace safe, because lightning is is less predictable than anything. And if it strikes you, it’s not going to be a good result plain and simple.”
He said people should have a plan as to what to do if a severe storm strikes.
People should have a safe place to go during a storm such as a basement room with no windows or a central room on the ground floor of their residence away from windows and outside walls. People who don’t have access to that kind of thing should know where the nearest storm shelter is located.
“If you go from a watch to warning, have a plan of where you’re going to go,” Otte said. “If it’s a tornado warning, and you’ve got kids in your house, one of the things that we’ve learned is that a lot of injuries come from blunt trauma to the head. Put their bicycle helmets on and if you’ve got them. One of the best things you can do is protect that noggin.”
People should have a plan in place as to what to do in bad weather and communicate that plan to their children, practicing it so that when bad weather actually hits they know exactly what to do.
Everyone also needs to understand that it can happen to them, he said.
“Don’t panic about it. Don’t forget about it. We’re going to have severe thunderstorms every year,” he said. “Now April was very calm all across the country, probably because it was so cold. But when we have conditions where it’s been warm, and then we’re going to have this cold front move through, those are exactly the kinds of situations that are going to set up severe weather.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.