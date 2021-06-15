As The Beach Boys mark more than a half century of making music, they will make a splash this summer when they perform in Marshall County, Kansas. The Beach Boys have become synonymous with the California lifestyle and have become an American icon to fans around the world.
Billed as America’s favorite band, they will perform Saturday, July 31, at Alcove Spring Historic Park, six miles south of Marysville, Kan. Gates to the park open at 3 p.m. with live music starting at 4:30 p.m. The Beach Boys will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. to perform a two-hour concert.
Tickets are on sale and may be purchased at mcactickets.com. Tickets are $95 for pit experience, $75 for mid-park, and $55 for general admission. Children three and under are admitted free.
The concert is sponsored by the Marshall County Arts Cooperative.
In addition to the two-act concert performed by The Beach Boys, three other bands will play providing concert-goers over seven hours of live music.
Live music starts at 4:30 p.m. with Bryton Stoll. Stoll’s brother, Nic, will perform with him. They will perform a mixture of upbeat and laid-back, beach-country music.
“We will be kicking things off and setting the tone for a night at the beach,” Stoll said. “We will play lots of originals as well as covers from artists like Jimmy Buffett and Kenny Chesney. All the songs will be geared toward one thing: good vibrations.”
Big TIme Grain Company will take the stage at 6 p.m. and provide a high-energy country concert experience.
“We love connecting with fans,” Chad Bourquin, the band’s lead guitar player, said. “Our greatest compliment is when someone tells us they feel better after they come to a Big Time Grain Company show.”
Along with Bourquin, the band includes Bret Bourquin singing lead vocals; Colin Ridge on guitar and mandolin; Jeff Powell on keyboards; and Troy Schuster on drums.
After The Beach Boys’ two-hour concert, the music continues with a performance by Live Circuit. The band will play classic rock and blues party songs.
“We provide a toe-tapping way to catch up with friends and watch the crowd exit the venue after a phenomenal performance by The Beach Boys,” Mike Wiegers, the group’s bass guitarist, said.
Performing with Wiegers are Don Desmond, vocals and lead guitar, and Christy Breau, drums.
Food and drinks will be available at dining tents and food concession stands. Kansas Territory Brewing Company will serve its beers and other alcoholic drinks.
There is plenty of free parking for cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorhomes. Shuttles and a walking trail connect parking to the location. There are no electrical hookups at the park.
For information about the concert, people can go to mcatickets.com or call 785-859-4260.
