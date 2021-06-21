Every year the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library celebrates the American Girl book series by auctioning off an American Girl doll and the latest books. Tickets are on sale now through July 15. Tickets for the doll auction are $2 each. This year’s doll is “Kira.” In the “Kira” book series, she visits her aunt at a wildlife park in Australia. While in Australia, she encounters kangaroos, koalas, wombats and more. Kira even helps some of the animals.
To go along with the “Kira” books’ theme, the library is also selling Outback Odyssey bags! The bags include a free ticket for the doll auction (!), a snack, a necklace, an Australian stuffed animal, a recipe for the Australian snack, “Fairy Bread,” and a craft based on the Aboriginal clapping sticks! Bags cost $10 each and are of limited supply. Bags are now available for purchase when you stop by the library by July 15 or when registration is full.
Winners of the doll auction and book series will be notified by phone or email on July 22. All proceeds from ticket and bag sales benefit our book donation program — DBPL at DBPL: Donating Books to Promote Literacy. This program allows us to provide organizations, schools, daycares, etc., with free books for classroom and home libraries. For more information, please contact the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library at 785-238-4311 or email kellyl@jclib.org.
