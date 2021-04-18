What beautiful spring days we have had in our little neck of the woods! I have seen red tulips, yellow daffodils, and so many children outside enjoying the Fifth Street Park. With all of these spring days, we are gearing up for May at the library! What’s happening at your library? Let’s explore from our adult reference department!
Growing Geary County is a wonderful program started by the library many years ago. Each April, the library makes available seeds for our patrons to pick up, take home, and plant. Seeds range from vegetables, fruits, and tons of flowers! Seed packets are available to anyone over the age of 18 and are free to our patrons. Stop by and help Geary County Grow!
Starting in May, we have a fun filled month for our high school and adult patrons. Photography for Beginners, May 13th, will cover photography topics for beginning photographers, or those interested in becoming a photographer. We’ll talk about topics such as light, how to tell a story in a picture, photo composition, and different ideas for photo projects.
Dirt, Grit, & Jell-O Salad: How We Survived the Great Depression will be a virtual program sponsored by Humanities Kansas. Professor Beccy Tanner invites you to join us (link will be provided on our Facebook page) to discuss how Kansas is still full of dirt, grit, and the Jell-O salad that defined our ancestors and examine the historical aspects of Kansas during the 1930s to better understand Kansas today.
The ever popular Shred Day is coming soon! Start cleaning out your file cabinets and get ready for May 22nd! The library has partnered with Underground Vaults & Storage to offer a FREE Shred Day to dispose of personal documents and files. Patrons will be limited to FIVE boxes or bags per household and, unfortunately, we are unable to accept shredding from businesses. Documents will be shredded off site.
Take n’ Makes have been wildly popular due to the current climate with COVID-19. May will bring several make and takes for you to enjoy in the comfort of your own home. First, we’ll honor Memorial Day with a Remembrance Day Poppy Brooch. We will also offer a special edition Make n’ Take for Jewish Heritage Month. This craft is advanced but you’ll end with a beautiful Tree of Life pendent.
Grab n’ Go are accessibility projects which do not require cutting or sewing. These projects are great for seniors and those with different abilities. In May, we’ll travel to England with our “Armchair Travel” project!
Take n’ Play have been so much fun for a no-frills, no stress couples game night experience. May will bring our take on Battleship! Do your best to sink your spouses’ battleship with a night at the kitchen table! It’s a great way to connect with your partner.
The reference department would also like to remind you about Kansas Talking Books. Kansas Talking Books provides personalized library support and materials in a specialized format to eligible Kansas residents to ensure that all may read. Any Kansas resident with a visual impairment, physical impairment or reading disability that prevents the reading of traditional print materials is eligible for Kansas Talking Books. Stop by the reference desk for more info.
And the best part of spring, SUMMER READING! Stay tuned for more information on the library’s summer reading program, Tails & Tales. We have a kick off planned that will allow you to stretch your legs and test your dancing skills, followed by lots and lots of reading and earning prizes!
During the last year, we have learned a great deal about human connection and the power of our library service. Libraries transform communities and we can’t wait for you to join us for one of our May programs! Our programs are specially designed for you, our awesome patrons! Stop in today and see what’s in store OR visit our Facebook page.
Five NEW DVD’s at your library
1. All Creatures Great and Small (PBS)
2. Half Brothers
3. Love, Weddings, & Other Disasters
4. Manifest (season 1 and 2)
5. Wonder Woman 1984
