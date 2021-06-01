The library building project has been on the minds of the staff and board members as well as other individuals in the community for the past several years. Many more have joined the conversation in recent months including the American Library Association who posted an article and released the results of a study on May 20 in their ALA News publication.
Per the article, “America’s approximately 17,000 public libraries, which receive 1.3 billion visits each year, need an estimated $32 billion for construction and renovation, according to a data brief released today by the American Library Association (ALA).
Recent public library facility needs assessments in nine states and the District of Columbia show a need of more than $8 billion for construction and renovation. Extrapolating from these states in proportion to their share of the national population, ALA estimates that quadruple that amount is needed for construction and renovation of public libraries nationwide, including repairs to foundations, roofs and building systems such as HVAC and plumbing; updates for greater accessibility and modernized technology infrastructure like electrical outlets and Wi-Fi routers.
‘Public libraries have long been roads to opportunity and education, and they are as vital to our nation’s infrastructure as highways and bridges. Libraries are also on the front lines of digital inclusion, but many of them are doing so with twentieth-century facilities,” said ALA President Julius C. Jefferson, Jr. “As it stands now, it will take 25 years just to meet today’s needs.’
The average U.S. public library building is more than 40 years old. At the federal level, Congress has not provided dedicated funding for library facilities since 1997. Inadequate capital funding has made it difficult for libraries to address building concerns.
‘We must ensure that our libraries are safe, healthy, and accessible to everyone, not only today, but for decades to come,’ said Jefferson. ‘Federal support outlined in the Build America’s Libraries Act would be a strong start.’
The bipartisan, bicameral legislation (S. 127/H.R. 1581) would provide $5 billion to support long-term improvements to library facilities, including addressing needs that have arisen due to COVID–19, to enable libraries to better serve rural, low-income and underserved areas, as well as people with disabilities and other vulnerable library users.”
The current library building is knocking on the door of its fortieth birthday, an anniversary it will celebrate in May of 2023. This puts it well within the concerns expressed in the article, particularly with regard to facilities and technology. Space has also been an issue since the doors first opened in 1983 affecting the ability to meet the evolving demands of patrons.
Multiple objectives are sought in building a new and larger facility for library services. This includes providing greater access to content and collections, such as:
- Increasing accessible technology and internet availability with more computer workstations to meet demand
- Improving technology infrastructure
- Increasing space for additional library holdings
- Expanding print collections among the most actively used areas, such as emerging readers and pre-readers
- Expanding audio and video collections
- Adding safe space for staff to interact with patrons while also protecting patron privacy
- Adding additional technology training offerings
- Adding staff workspace for social distancing, increased staff and staff longevity
Providing enhanced programming objectives is also on the list, including:
- Increasing children and youth areas
- Providing sound-secured activity areas for children’s programming to limit noise disruptions in other areas
- Designing flexible spaces for concurrent activities with various participating age groups, especially families
- Accommodating study programs, including continuing education, English language learners, tutoring, and online classes along with individualized services such as income tax preparation guidance, job searching, and regionalized service providers with adaptable private spaces for meeting in a secure environment
Providing manageable options for addressing community service needs is also a priority like:
- Providing public meeting space to be available for use by community groups for member needs to avoid alternative locations and rental spaces
- Incorporating a hardened storm shelter
- Becoming compliant with energy efficiency code requirements, including wall and roof insulation, lighting, and windows
- Becoming compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act code requirements, including accessibility to all restrooms, doors, and a staff kitchen
- Managing study, work, and test-taking stations with necessary volume control
- Providing space for public-use equipment in addition to the traditional copiers and printers such as laminators, 3-D printers, digital format converters, etc.
Such needs come at the same time the country is talking about infrastructure, making it a today rather than a someday conversation. Ensuring that public library facilities remain part of it is critical not only to our local Junction City/Geary County/Ft. Riley community but also to communities across the country.
