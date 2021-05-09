May is now upon us and soon it will be summer! There are plenty of programs for children and teens in the Young People’s Department at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library to keep them entertained this summer!
The big event for May at the library is the beginning of our Summer Reading program – “Tails and Tales!” Our summer reading program has children and teens reading to earn prizes! Children and teens can sign up in their appropriate grade-level program to begin their summer reading! Patrons can begin to register either online (www.jclib.org) or in-person at the library on May 15. Reading to win prizes?! Sounds pretty awesome!
Families who stop by the library between the hours of 10am and noon on Saturday, May 15, can partake in our Cool Cat Summer Reading Kickoff Event! This year the library has partnered with many downtown businesses along Seventh and Washington Streets to provide the community with our first ever, StoryWalk®! A StoryWalk® is when families read a story while walking from one place to another to read the next pages of the book. It’s a great way for families to spend time together, read a story, and get some exercise! The book the library has selected for our StoryWalk® is Pete the Cat and the Cool Cat Boogie!
Our StoryWalk® begins and ends at the library. When you stop by the library to begin the StoryWalk® during our kickoff event, you’ll get a token board and a map of participating locations. At each stop, children will receive a token to put on their token board. Also at the kickoff event that morning will be the cool cat himself...Pete the Cat! Participants will also receive a Pete the Cat activity book upon completion of the StoryWalk®.
Beginning May 17, parents can sign up their children for our Summer Camps at the Library Laboratory! Camps vary by date, time, and grade-levels. All camps require advanced registration. Students who attend camps or other programming at the library must wear a mask. Check out the camps and their descriptions below for the right camp for your child or teen.
Summer Camps
at the Library Laboratory:
• Super Sleuths – June 14-16, 2-3 p.m. on Zoom (grades 3-6): It’s our annual Super Sleuths program with Milford Nature Center! Discover plants and animals up-close and personal through these investigative online sessions! Super Sleuths materials will be available for pick up the week of class.
• Outdoor Adventures – June 21, July 12, and July 26, 2-3pm (grades 3-5): Tired of being indoors? Join us at the library on June 21 for some fun outdoor games; on July 12 meet us at the River Walk for a hike to the gazeebo and make some cool outdoor art; and on July 26, join us to help clean up the Wetlands Trail (trail behind Wal-Mart)! Attendance is limited.
• Sketching is Wild! – June 22, 2-3p.m. on Zoom or in-person (grades K-2): Learn how to draw some cute animals and nature scenes. Children have the option of either joining the class online via Zoom or attend in person at the library. Note: attendance at the library is limited. Kits are available to online participants the week of class.
• Native American Pow-Wow Dance Class – June 22, 4p.m. on Zoom and June 29, 2-3pm at the library (grades 3-8): Learn how to dance some Native American Pow-Wow dances! Join us on Zoom on June 22 to learn how to make some beautiful regalia for the dance with our Take and Make kit! Then join us at the library on June 29 to learn how to do a traditional Pow-Wow dance! Attendance is limited.
• Excellent Ecosystems – June 23 & 30, July 14 & 21, 2p.m. on Zoom (grades K-5): Learn about different ecosystems around the world by making awesome art and participating in cool science experiments! Kits are available for pick up the week of class.
• The Singing Cowgirls – July 13, 2-3p.m. on Zoom (grades K-5): Join our special guest, Aspen Black, as she teaches us about cowboys, cowgirls, animals, and more through song and dance! Materials for the program will be available for pick up the week of class.
• Drawing Rules! – July 20, 2-3p.m. on Zoom or in-person (grades 6-12): Learn how to draw some really cool art with this teen drawing class! Teens have the option of either joining the class online via Zoom or attend in person at the library. Note: attendance at the library is limited. Kits are available to online participants the week of class.
There are more programs at the library this summer that includes both children and teen yoga classes, Author Day Take and Make bags and more! For more information on these programs or events, please contact the Young People’s Department at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library at 785-238-4311 or visit our website (www.jclib.org).
Children’s Animal Fiction Books
• The One and Only Ivan by Katherine Applegate
• Happy Birthday, Bad Kitty! by Nick Bruel
• Lily to the Rescue by W. Bruce Cameron
• A Duckling Called Button by Helen Peters
• Black Beauty by Anna Sewell
