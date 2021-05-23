School’s Out for Summer. Well, not yet exactly, but we all know that the school year will be ending soon and the kids will once again have a taste of freedom. Parents will also have a lighter load to carry during the summer months, which allows more time for family and fun and activities outdoors. Summer break means something different for all of us, but it is still something to look forward too. I do not know about you all, but I am actually looking forward to summer break. The school year has definitely been a challenging one. Parents and kids have both had to spend an entire year trying to figure how to make school “work” whether they were doing remote learning or in person, it was hard for all of us. We all just need a chance to get back to enjoying life again, but doing it in a way that is safe for all of us.
Summer break is not only a chance for students to relax and experience the freedom of less structured routines, more leisure time, it is also a time to try something new or get back to a hobby you could only enjoy or a short time due to a hectic schedule. Along with, planning summer vacations, going to sporting events, and spending more time with family, summertime is a time to enjoy. If you will be enjoying your summer locally, the library can enhance your summer with all it has to offer. The library has something for everyone, the staff is friendly and is always willing to help, and the best part about being at the library is its free!
Spending time at the library is a great way to learn about all of the services and resources that are available. The library has something for everyone to enjoy. If you are interested in signing up for summer reading, getting a library card, or participating in one of the classes or programs that are being offered as part of summer programming the library is here to help you get your summer started. Summertime is also a good time to start a new project or hobby. Home improvements, landscaping, baking, or looking for a good book to read, the library is the place to visit. The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library can assist you with finding any information and resources that will get you started on your summer project. If you prefer to print materials, we have an extensive collection that you are welcome to explore. If you are more comfortable with online resources, the library can help you access that information and get you started on your new summer adventure.
If you like being involved in community programs. The library has a number of things for all ages. The summer programming is going on right now and will continue until the end of July. The summer reading program encourages participants of all ages to read all summer long. Sign up is easy, and it is a great way for readers at all levels to challenge themselves and win prizes for doing something they enjoy. We all love prizes, so why not win some by doing something you enjoy.
The library is also a place where you can meet new people and find a network with other people from the community. People are a valuable resource and being able to have a place to whether it is the patrons or the library staff, are the best way to get information and learn more about your community and what it has to offer.
Making the library part of your summer plans this year will only add to all of the summer to your summer experience this year. Learn something new, sign up for a program, or just come on in. The library has something for each member of the community, and we are looking forward to seeing you.
1. Summer Wind by Mary Alice Monroe
2. Summer of 69 by Elin Hilderbrand
3. One Summer by David Baldacci
4. Hurricane Summer by Asha Broomfield
5. Summer Song by Kevin Henkes
