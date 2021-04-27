Former Kansas Poet Laureate Kevin Rabas, an Emporia State University professor who serves as chair of ESU’s English, Modern Languages and Journalism Department, started his career at the Junction City Union, working on the Home Guide and then as a reporter in the late 1990s.
Rabas has numerous accomplishments to his name and has published multiple books of poetry, including his recent book “More Than Words.”
According to Rabas, he used a number of the skills he picked up during his time in Junction City while writing this book.
“How to interview people, how to do research, and how to write clearly and cleanly” are all skills he said he picked up while in Junction City.
A handful of the pieces in this book deal with the life of Kansan and famous jazz musician Charlie Parker. Rabas recalls interviewing historians and several of Parker’s family members for those poems. Parker, who grew up in Kansas City, has been credited with helping create the bebop genre.
Junction City’s history is uniquely — for Kansas — filled with jazz.
“You, in Junction, have a great jazz district — you know, Ninth Street and such,” Rabas said. “Charlie Parker was the best jazz musician of his time. He changed the face of jazz and so — to me — I find it very interesting that this genius came from Kansas — from our state.”
The book contains poems that run the gamut of life experiences, Rabas said — “things like growing up, connecting with music, navigating romance, interacting with nature, social and personal maladies, the pandemic, Charlie Parker — it just goes on.”
The book was written over the last two years, he said.
“I tried to write it in a simple, clean, straightforward way that anyone would enjoy it,” Rabas said. “A lot of my non-poet friends are really enjoying it, so I think it’s really poetry for everyone.”
Because the book was written during the COVID-19 pandemic, more than a few of the poems in it focus on living through that experience.
“I’m really thinking about that as part of this book,” he said. “I’m wondering what good has this done for us, what struggles have we gone through, what’s it like to live during a pandemic, you know? What are the ways a poet or writer can be useful to record that time in history?”
What people are living through right now is history, Rabas feels, and he wants to record bits of everyday life during the ongoing pandemic for posterity. What everyday people see, hear, think and do is history — or it will be one day.
“I think in many ways I tried to speak for as many people as I can and raise the issues that you may have been thinking or feeling about yourself,” he said. “So hopefully I will have put into words something you’ve thought about.”
Rabas said he hoped his writing would serve as “a mirror” or even “a window” in this way and possibly teach people a new way of thinking about every day issues.
He encourages people to consider picking it up.
“Even if you’re not usually into poetry, I think you might enjoy this book,” Rabas said. “In part because it thinks about the pandemic on paper and it examines what we’re all going through this year. So I think that’s the main thing. I think actually my non-poet friends are enjoying this one more than my poet friends because it’s really a book for the public and for this time we’re living through.”
In the future, Rabas intends to continue researching Parker, writing about the pandemic, and writing about family issues and the natural world.
“This book is kind of a snapshot of 2019 (through) 2020,” he said. “As the world changes, so will what I write about.”
Rabas said he writes about three lineated pages a day.
“That’s just kind of my groove. But a person could just write once a week and still do totally fine,” he said. “It’s a whole combination of things — reading, going to (poetry) readings — or going to Zoom readings now — writing, observing the world, doing research. You know, all the things that go into any kind of writing apply for the poet too. But also examining your thoughts and feelings and trying to figure out what you really think about things.”
Rabas recommends writing for those who need some time to slow down and think.
“We live in a time where it’s easy to get distracted by phones, TVs — all sorts of technology — and so a poem gives us time to concentrate as the observer as we’re writing it and as the reader as we’re reading it,” he said.
“More Than Words” was published in 2021 by Meadowlark Press — an Emporia-based publishing company that focuses on books with Kansas and Midwest connections by regional authors.
“More Than Words” can be purchased for $12 from the publisher’s website at www.meadowlark-books.com/, from the author’s website at kevinrabas.com, or through Amazon.
