The Board of Directors of the Friends of the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library is crossing the days off its calendar until the close of its 2020/2021 membership year. As it was for everyone, this has been an interesting year for the friends. It saw them sadly waving goodbye to some of its longstanding events and traditions and then welcoming them back with masked and socially distant open arms.
One of the things put on hold in 2020 was the friends annual meeting, usually held in April. This event is where the board and membership touch base on the year’s accomplishments, bid farewell to board members who have completed their service and welcome those who are stepping in. Though it will be by Zoom rather than in person, the annual meeting is back and scheduled for Wednesday, April 6 at 6:00 p.m.
Four directors will complete their board service at the end of the month including: Montika Allen-Atkinson, Barbara Borjas, Kathy Engelstad, and Karen Salyers. Beginning their first terms in May will be Linda Bongers, Crystal Rankin, and Renee Spellman. One seat is still available to any member who would like to throw their hat into that ring.
Annual meeting attendance is limited to friends members, but memberships can be taken at any time prior to the meeting. Once a friend becomes a Friend, they will be given a copy of the current issue of the newsletter which includes the connection information for the meeting as well as the proposed new bylaws and policies that will be presented for adoption.
Earlier the board got out its brooms and dustpans and did a thorough clean-up of the organizational documents. They were originally drafted from a template provided by the Friends of Kansas Libraries, and though a few tweaks have been made along the way, they remain much as they were adopted when the group first formed nearly twenty years ago in 2002.
Most of the amendments are simple wording changes to clarify meaning as well as updates that reflect current best practices and rules of order. Other more substantive changes include increasing the length of board terms from two to three years and allowing directors to serve up to two full consecutive terms. Directors could also be allowed to return to the board after a one year absence.
The friends are also celebrating the return of their gift basket drawing. Rather than a once a year opportunity, though the drawing now features at least one new basket each month. Thank you to Hildebrand Farms Dairy for donating the March basket and to Champions Car and Truck Wash and Casey’s General Store for providing the April feature. We so appreciate the support of our local businesses and organizations, particularly after such a tough year.
Friends, patrons and everyone in between are also cheering the return of the daily book sale in the form of the Book Bundles. New bundles are created every week from the inventory on hand from previous donations and items withdrawn from the library collections. They are bundled by author, genre, topic, format, etc. and put together by staff and volunteers who strive to give them that special something to make them irresistible.
Patrons often ask when the library will again begin to accept donations of used items from personal collections. Unfortunately the best answer we can give right now is no time soon. This will probably be one of the last things to come back in the return to normal and likely will not occur until after the first of the year.
A new feature for the group has also been added and is entitled “Friends Recommend.” Here members can share books and movies they’ve enjoyed with their fellow readers and viewers. A sneak peek was unveiled in the March newsletter and included recommendations by some of the board members: Doris Kearns Goodwin’s Team of Rivals by Tom Brungardt, Mary Alice Monroe’s The Beach House series by Kathy Engelstad, Jeanine Cummins’ American Dirt by Shelley Hoyle Kite, James Welch’s Fools Crow by Stephanie Stremming, and Ann Patchett’s Bel Canto by John Triplett. My pick for this list is the latest Mystery Club discussion title, The River by Peter Heller.
Join the friends of the library in their celebration of the return to normal, or something that resembles it. Please contact me at 785-238-4311 or susanm@jclib.org with any questions about the group and its activities including how you can become involved.
