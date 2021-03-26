After months of enduring freezing temperatures, we are finally marching into better weather. The below freezing temperatures, frigid wind, snow and ice, are starting to melt away. Spring has definitely sprung and it feels so nice to have some warmer weather if only for a moment. Springtime is the time of year where things start to grow and everything is fresh, new, and a good time to start those springtime projects. When the weather gets warmer, we start to do more activities that we enjoy. Some people start to plant flowers and do yard clean up and many of us begin to plant gardens and start their spring-cleaning.
Those of us that focus on the cleaning portion of “spring cleaning” focus on ways to deep clean and make are living spaces sanitized and healthy especially since we are still living in this Covid environment. The health and safety risk this virus has presented over the past year has made people more aware about the importance of keeping things cleaned and sanitized not only in their homes, but in their workspaces, schools, and stores as well. Spring cleaning is a chance to make changes that will make your life better.
As I was writing this article I began to think of the helpful tips and tricks I had learned over the years when I started spring cleaning. Especially now since there have been some many do it yourself videos and books that have made any big project easier to do and can save time.
If you are anything like me, the biggest challenge is where to start. There is always long list of things that need to be done but trying to prioritize and complete the list can get a bit overwhelming. Trying to decide which rooms in your home need the most attention, knowing what to do with unwanted items, and how to maintain your sanity through all of it. When I have a big project to work, I always look for ways to make it seem less like a chore and more of a way to improve my life. Spring-cleaning is a project all by itself, but once it is completed, you will have a lot more time to spend doing the things you love instead. Since a lot of us will start our spring-cleaning soon or may have already started I though I would share a few tips that might make the process work a little better.
Here are a few tips I have found to be extremely helpful during my spring-cleaning journey. First, I always like to do a cleaning supply inventory to make sure I have everything in need for a whole home cleaning. I get rid of anything that is no longer useful and I have recently started looking into using items I have at home and use every day to make my own cleaners. When I use items I have at home reduces exposure to hazardous toxins that some cleaners and disinfectants have. It is always important to stay safe and healthy even when you are cleaning.
One of the main ingredients I use to clean at home is vinegar. Vinegar is an item that most people have in their homes and though it has a strong scent it is not as hazardous as some store-bought cleaners. Vinegar can be used in the bathroom, kitchen, and it is great for spot cleaning. Once I have gone through my supplies, I put a list together to help me prioritize my spring cleaning goals. I found that breaking bigger jobs down into smaller tasks makes the process less stressful. I found that going room by room and checking off cleaning tasks as I go along gives me a sense of accomplishment. Remember Rome was not built in a day, so it is ok to break down your list as much as you need to.
Lastly, I think this is the best suggestion for everything weather you are cleaning, doing yard work, or just enjoying being outside is add music. Music can add some fun to whatever task you need to tackle so making a spring-cleaning play list is a fun way to give you the extra boost you need to get any job done. Plus, if you are dancing while you clean you also burn a few calories while having fun at the same time.
If you are looking for information about spring cleaning or any other spring projects, the library is a great place to go. The library has multiple resources that could help you. The library can help you find information about “do it yourself’ projects, information about the best time to start your project, or if you are just interested in a topic such as gardening the library can find material you need so you can get what you need.
Activities to do in the spring.
1. Have a picnic.
2. Take family photos.
3. Give your fur baby a bath.
4. Plant a flower or vegetable garden.
5. Take a trip to your local park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.