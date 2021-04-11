Hippity-hop! Hippity-hop! Hippity-hop to the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library! Many families did just that on Saturday, March 27, for the Junction City Drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce. Many community businesses and organizations, including the library, participated in handing out Easter bags, Easter eggs, candy or toys to the families that took part in the Easter Egg Hunt. At the library alone, we handed out bags or goodies to at least 350 children! It was a great, fun afternoon for families!
Another fun program that the Young People’s Department of the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library does every spring is the Summer Reading Bookmark Contest. This year we had 721 participants! Thank you to all of our participants with your creative designs! The library will contact the winners of the 2021 Summer Reading Bookmark Contest the week of April 12. First place winners will receive a small prize package that includes a poster and copies of their winning bookmark to give to their families and friends! Second and third place winners will receive an award certificate for their winning bookmarks as well! All winners will have the opportunity to be a part of a recognition video for the public to view on Facebook. Dates and times for video recording will be set at a later date. Stay tuned!
Our Wondrous Writing class will return on April 14 at 4:30pm. Teens in grades 6-12 are welcome to participate in this fun creative writing class! This month’s class will discuss and do activities of the different Points-of-View stories are written in. Advanced registration is required by April 12.
Our Explorers class for children in grades K-5, will return on April 15 at 4pm on Zoom. This semester’s Explorers’ theme is “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” Each month we have taken a tour of different countries (Jamaica, Egypt, England), and for April we are “visiting” Peru! Learn about the geography, language, culture, people, animals, historic landmarks, and more! Last day to register for the Explorers class is April 13. Explorers Kits will be available for pick up the week of class.
Our Imagination Station class for children in grades K-3 will return on April 22 at 4pm on Zoom. This month’s class we celebrate Earth Day and a species that helps our Earth every day – bees! Bees pollinate our flowers and make yummy honey! Our Believe in Bees class will have participants learn all about bees in a game format, make a beehive craft, and learn to make a pollinator garden! It will “Bee” terrific! Last day to register for class will be on April 20. Imagination Station Kits will be available the week of class.
On May 1st, the library will participate in another fun event – the ECFN Spring Carnival! Sponsored by Geary Infant Toddler Services, this event brings together community organizations that serve families of early learners. Usually the carnival is at one location, but due to COVID-19 safety guidelines, the carnival will be a drive-thru event this year. Families will be provided a map or a list of participating locations that they can drive-thru and pick up Spring- or “May Day”-themed goodies for their little learners! Information packets about the organizations’ services they provide to families will also be available to parents during the drive-thru event. The event is scheduled to begin at 9am and end at 12 noon.
Also, during the month of May we have a couple of changes to our teen book club (Book 2 Movie Club) format. First, we are expanding the grade levels of teens who can participate in our book club. Teens in grades 7-12 may now participate in the club. Second, the club will now meet twice a month. Before the club would meet once a month. One month the teens would get their books to read and learn a little about the books and the other members at a Meet and Greet. Then, the next month, the group would meet to watch the film adaptation of the book and discuss both the book and movie.
Now, the club will meet twice a month – once at the beginning of the month for the Meet and Greet and once later in the month for the movie viewing and book discussion. The book teens will read for the month of May is The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas. Participants will pick up their books on May 4 at the Meet and Greet from 5-6pm. Then, on May 27 from 4:30-7pm, teens will watch the film adaptation and discuss both the film and book. Advanced registration required by May 2. For more information on any of our spring programming, please contact the Young People’s Department at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library (785-238-4311).
Children’s Fiction Books on Spring:
• Arthur’s April Fool by Marc Brown
• Egg by Kevin Henkes
• The Song of Spring by Hendrik Jonas
• Junie B., First Grader: Dumb Bunny by Barbara Park
• April Adventure by Ron Roy
KELLY LIPTAK is the Young People’s Department Head of the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.
