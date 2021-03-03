Abilene - The next virtual book club will meet March 9 at 7 p.m. central time. The program is free and open to the public -- join us online or by phone.
Join this program as if you were meeting your friends in a cozy café or living room with a glass of wine -- even if you have not read the book. The March book selection is Snow Falling on Cedars by David Guterson. This bestseller received the PEN/Faulkner Award for Fiction in 1995. The discussion will also incorporate the movie of the same title released in 2000.
The informal discussion will be led by Sandra Wiechert in partnership with Humanities Kansas. The entire reading list schedule is available on the Eisenhower Presidential Library's website (www.eisenhowerlibrary.gov).
MEETING OPTIONS:
Google Meet online: meet.google.com/skd-zcwh-rxf
Telephone: 617-675-4444 (PIN: 691 800 541 4258#)
Please join 10 minutes early so the program may begin on time.
The 2021 Ike Book Talk series is made possible courtesy of the Eisenhower Foundation, Jeffcoat Foundation, Humanities Kansas, and the Abilene Public Library. For more details about this event, visit eisenhowerlibrary.gov.
