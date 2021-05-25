Spellbreaker by Charlie N. Holmberg (published in November 2020 by 47North) is a fantasy novel taking place in an alternate history England in the 1800s.
Magic exists in this world — it is a fantasy novel, after all.
But the use of this magic is highly restricted. Men with magical abilities can learn to use magic as long as they have the sponsorship of someone with land and a title. Lower class women — such as our main character, Elsie Camden — never receive such sponsorships.
This is a problem for Elsie, who was orphaned as a young child and now works for an artist. She’s an unlicensed spellbreaker. She can’t practice magic herself, as such, but she can undo the magic done by others.
Elsie, like many people in her world, practices magic without a license.
She does so at the behest of a group of people she calls “the Cowls,” an organization of shadowy individuals she has known of since the age of about six and who contact her periodically to remove spells from the estates of lords and other, similar people. While doing their bidding, Elsie feels like Robin Hood. Every time the Cowls send her out to break a spell, it’s with intent of liberating the downtrodden or saving some peasant from their oppressive master — or so they say in their letters.
While going about her spellbreaking business, Elsie runs into Bacchus Kelsey, a traveler from Barbados.
Bacchus is there to gain his mastership as an aspector — a user of physical magic — something he can’t do without the go-ahead of certain magic-using members of the English nobility.
He needs to learn how to cast a particular spell, but he can’t do that without access to this master spell, the instructions for which are kept under lock and key. He needs the permission and aid of the Athenaeum — an organization of powerful magic users who serve as gatekeepers to the magic world.
This is easier said than done. Bacchus is mixed race and though his father was an English lord, many of the Athenaeum’s gatekeepers don’t believe Bacchus should be allowed access to the particular spell he needs to complete his mastership.
There’s some definite chemistry between the two of them as their paths interweave — and a rash of murders targeting people who use physical magic (such as Bacchus) overtakes London.
There’s nothing particularly eyebrow-raising or controversial about Spellbreaker.
In fact, because of the time period in which it takes place, the main characters are extremely well-behaved. Even though there’s plenty of romance to go along with the magic in this book and a lot of interest between the main characters, it never gets inappropriate.
It’s definitely suitable for teen audiences as well as older ones. I believe Goodreads lists it as a young adult book, though a hardcopy of it is available in the adult fiction section of the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.
Though it’s relatively mild, it does touch on some heavy issues such as racism and classism.
Some legal magic users are borderline talentless, while people such as Elsie and Bacchus have a great deal of talent but are hampered or even outright forbidden to use their skills due to the circumstances of their birth and this is a major theme of the book.
Overall, I found this book pleasantly twisty while still being predictable enough to listen to in audiobook format while focusing on the road during a long drive — which I did.
Spellbreaker is a great summer read for people who love magic and romance and one I highly recommend.
