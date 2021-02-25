One thing we can that we all can agree on is that things are always changing. Change is a part of life. We have all witnessed in the last year how schools, businesses, and even libraries are coming up with more creative and efficient ways to provide services to their community. We all know there are certain things that we rely on every day that make are life easier. We still need to get groceries, prescriptions, and other essential items, but given the current health crisis, we are our daily routines and lifestyle choices are constantly changing although people are still making in person visits to stories and medical appointments, curbside or pick-up services are used often to meet daily needs.
Curbside services allow customers to have access to essential and non-essential items that are needed without having to leave their vehicle or enter the building. Business and other organizations that work with the public, are adding curbside service as an option for customers that feel more comfortable shopping in that manner. Customers the ability to order groceries, food from local restaurants, and even get their medications without having to do anything in person. Although this service has been offered by some restaurants prior to Covid-19, the demand for these services has increased due to the recent pandemic. Curbside pick-up has been a way businesses can follow health and safety guidelines and still allow people that utilize their services to maintain their lifestyle and get what they need. Curbside allows customers to order, pay, and pickup items, which makes the shopping process more convenient and safer.
The Dorothy Bramlage Public library is jumping on the curbside pickup bandwagon and adding it to the list of services will be provided to the public. The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library provides a number of quality services to its patrons and curbside will allow the library to continue to do that. Curbside service will launch curbside on March 1, and the library staff has been diligently working to get the service up and running.
The library has provided curbside services before, but this will be the first time providing this service while still being open to the public. The service will give the public another option when they are not able to come inside the library to select items to checkout. Patrons can select items from our collections such as books, magazines, audiobooks, DVDs, and other materials that are available for checkout.
Patrons can call 785-238-4311 the library’s main line to order items. Patrons that have their library accounts set up online will be able to search the catalog and see what titles are available and can be placed as a curbside order. Patrons that do not have their accounts set up online can request items over the phone. Once a pickup request is made, library staff will begin to pull requested titles from the collections and prepare them to be checked out on accounts. The reference staff will pull material from adult collections and they young people’s staff will pull children’s as well as young adult materials.
When the items are ready for pick up, library staff will contact the patron, let them know the items they ordered are ready for pick up, and provide them with a phone number to call when they have arrived at the library. Once the patron has arrived, library staff will deliver items to their vehicle. Patrons can return items when they pick up their curbside order. Patrons will also have the option to return items to the library. Library staff will collect those items and process those items for the patron. Library staff will follow all health and safety guidelines when delivering items to patrons’ vehicles and collecting returns. Patrons can check out up to ten items per card. Patrons are not limited to the number of orders they can place, but we are asking the public to wait until they are contacted by a member of the library staff before picking up their items to ensure staff has enough time to get the orders together and delivered with minimal wait time.
Curbside service is designed to be user friendly and provide another way for patrons to conduct library business. It is the library’s hope that by adding this service the library staff is able to reassure patrons that they can still enjoy library materials without having to be in the library. So check out our curbside service and we will meet you outside.
Benefits of Curbside Service
1. Curbside services are convenient and easy.
2. Many businesses and agencies are using curbside.
3. Curbside services help maintain the health and safety of its customers.
4. The Library has curbside service.
5. It is user friendly.
