I hope everyone has been enjoying the warm, sunny weather as much as we have here at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library! After those freezing temperatures and wind chills, I think we all are ready for spring! With spring comes so many fun activities for families to do together such as kite-flying, gardening, walking, hiking, and even reading or doing arts and crafts! At the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library, we have tons of cool programs coming up for March!
Starting March 8, the Young People’s Department will begin our Luck Be a Reader reading participation program! For each book a child or teen reads, they can come to the library and fill out a Luck Be a Reader book slip to put their name in the prize drawing. The more books kids read, the better chance to win the prize drawing! Also, if kids or teens find a shamrock in a book they check out, they win a prize too! Talk about lucky!
If you want to try your luck at winning more prizes, enter our Spring Has Sprung raffle! For just $2, you can buy a ticket to enter the prize raffle! Though the more tickets you buy, the better chance you have at winning a prize! Our prizes for the Spring Has Sprung raffle include a Paint & Plant Flower Growing Kit, kites, and a Build a Bird Bungalow Kit! Our Spring Has Sprung raffle begins March 15 and ends April 29. Winners will be notified on April 30. All proceeds go to the library’s book donation program – DBPL at DBPL: Donating Books to Promote Literacy. We believe literacy strengthens our community!
Also, this month, the teen book club (grades 7-10), Book 2 Movie Club, had their Meet and Greet and book pick up on March 11. The book they will read this month is Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark by Alvin Schwartz. The club will meet again on April 7 from 4:30-7pm to view the film adaptation. The movie is rated PG-13. Parents will have to sign a permission slip form for their child to view the movie due to its rating and content before the teen/child can watch the film.
Also for the teens (grades 6-12) this month is our creative writing class, Wondrous Writing! In this class, teens participate in helpful, and fun, brainstorming activities to bring out their inner-writer! Teens in this class also begin to write short stories to different writing prompts as well. There is still plenty of room for teens to come and have fun with writing!
Finally for teens, and their preschool siblings, they can watch a fun DIY Art Tutorial on how to make different bird feeders! It is springtime, and birds get hungry too, so tune into our Facebook page on March 15 at 4pm for our Teens & Tots DIY Bird Feeder tutorial and learn how to make some awesome bird feeders! One is real easy for our little tots and one is little more advanced for our teens to make!
Speaking of tots, we still have plenty of room for children ages 10 months-6 years old to participate in our online Read and Learns! Read and Learns are every Tuesday at 10am via Zoom. Parents who want their child to participate can stop by the library to fill out a registration form and pick up a Read and Learn craft kit. Each week we have a different craft kit to match the story of the week. It’s tot-ally fun!
For children in grades K-5, we have our Explorers class! This semester’s Explorers classes’ theme has been, “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” Our participants have learned about Jamaica and Egypt thus far. For March, children will be learning about… England! Participants will learn about some cool landmarks such as the Tower of London and Stonehenge! They’ll also learn some pretty cool British phrases, English food dishes and some really interesting history! Last day for registration is March 16. Participants can pick up their Explorers kit the week of class.
Finally, for children in grades K-3, we have a delicious Imagination Station class! March’s class is called Food-tastic Fun! Students will learn how to make a really cool snack without having to use the stove or oven. They’ll also make a fun food craft too! Last day to register is March 23. Imagination Station kits will be available for pick up the week of class. For more information on any of these classes, please contact the Young People’s Department at Dorothy Bramlage Public Library (785-238-4311).
Children’s St. Patrick’s Day Books:
• Leprechaun in Late Winter by Mary Pope Osborne
• Jack and the Leprechaun by Ivan Robertson
• March Mischief by Ron Roy
• How to Catch a Leprechaun by Adam Wallace
• The Night Before St. Patrick’s Day by Natasha Wing
KELLY LIPTAK is the Young People’s Department Head of the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.