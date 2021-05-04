As the community continues our march to the new normal, the library has made several recent changes that should help with that. Though the effort toward cleanliness and safety for our staff and patrons will remain unchanged, users will see a return to more of the regular practices that existed before Covid came knocking.
First, the entrance on the south side has been reopened. With this, patrons can resume parking in front of the building on Seventh Street and entering there rather than walking around to the north entrance. Though the parking lot is on the other side of the building, many patrons still prefer to park on the street and use the south entrance.
Once in the building, patrons will notice that the temporary book returns have been removed and that they can resume dropping their items into the slot for the regular wooden book drop at the Circulation Desk. This change will also mark the cessation of the quarantine period that has been in place for nearly a year for all returned items.
Per the latest research and recommendations from public health authorities, the likelihood of contracting Covid-19 from touching a surface, including that of library materials, is extremely low. The library has long held the practice of cleaning the outsides of collection items with alcohol before returning them to the shelves and this will continue, further reducing the risk.
And, as they make their new selections from the shelves, patrons can now more than double their armload as the checkout limit has been raised from ten to twenty-five total items. Limits for individual collections will remain the same, such as five DVDs at a time, but the total checkout for the day has increased and just in time for the summer reading program.
Patrons will also have more places to sit and work as additional tables have been opened for public use. We will continue to use plastic chairs for seating and both tables and chairs will be cleaned throughout the day in between users.
The sixty minute attendance limit is still in place and will remain so until further notice. The board’s mandatory mask order will also continue as well as cleaning hands upon entering the building and maintaining six foot social distancing.
Other services not yet resumed include reopening the meeting room for public access and scheduling one-on-one classes for assistance with device use, etc. Also still on hold is the acceptance of donations of used books, discs, etc. Any such donations that are slipped into the book drop or left in a box near the entrance will continue to be discarded upon discovery. We understand that patrons are anxious for the library to resume this service and do appreciate the support. But, as with most libraries, this is the one of the last things that will be re-added.
As has also become the norm, patrons exhibiting Covid-type symptoms continue to be asked to refrain from entering the building until they are well. Such symptoms include: experiencing fever or chills, coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.
Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, patrons exhibiting emergency warning signs for the virus are advised to seek medical care immediately. This includes difficulty breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, the inability to wake or stay awake, and, depending upon skin tone, development of pale, gray, or blue-colored skin, lips or nail beds.
Everyone is anxious for things to “get back to normal” including the library. We will continue on that path but with caution and with the safety of our staff and patrons as our primary concern. This is the new normal.
