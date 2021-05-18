Summer, Summer, Summertime! If you are my age, instead of reading that, you totally just used your DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince voice to sing that line! And as the Fresh Prince said, “Time to sit back and unwind”! It’s almost summer and the library is THE place to be. Let me tell you a little about what’s coming up in the next few weeks, we are offering tons of ways to sit back and unwind!
Adults can sign up for summer reading by visiting the library, online from our website, or by clicking on the links on our Facebook page. Summer reading is an excellent way to explore new authors and genres, or reread a favorite. Each time you finish a book, you just log it (online or in person based on how you sign up). After 5, 10, and 15 items, you receive a prize! The best part, any book, eBook, or audio book counts towards your goal, not just library books!
On May 19th, join us for “Dirt, Girt, & Jell-O Salad: How We Survived the Great Depression” presented virtually by Beccy Tanner. Generations after the Great Depression, Kansans still define themselves as their grandparents and great grandparents once did, as hard working, close-knit, loyal, and faithful. But dynamics are changing and fewer Kansans are growing up on farms. Tanner will explore Kansas and how we are defined by our ancestors and examine the historical aspects of Kansas during the 1930s to gain a better understanding of Kansas today.
Beccy Tanner is a fourth generation Kansan who grew up on a farm in Stafford County. She has spent the last four decades covering stories about Kansas as a journalist. She has worked for the Wichita Eagle, the Salina Journal, and the Hutchinson News, as she says, “back in the heyday of newspaper journalism”. She is currently enjoying a semi-retired life in Stafford County where she continues to write stories as well as teach history-related classes at Wichita State University.
Our ever popular SHRED day is coming on May 22nd. Again this year, the library has partnered with Underground Vaults and Storage for this free community event. During this drive-thru style event, patrons are allowed up to five bags or boxes of shredding. Only personal documents, though, NO businesses. Material to be shredded will be placed in locked bins and transported for shredding by Underground Vaults and Storage, no on-site shredding will be provided.
The adult reference staff will kick off “First Monday” in June. The first Monday of each week, we’ll read the first lines of popular new books and post them on our Facebook page. The first lines could be the most pivotal part of a book, as it helps set the tone and spark your interest! Join us and discover a new read.
To celebrate the library’s summer reading theme, Tails and Tales, we’ll host a day all about cats on June 12! We know Junction City LOVES their dogs, but the library loves cats too! Join us for “The Paw-sibility of Cats” as we learn to make cat themed projects, play games, and enjoy a snack. It’s PAW-sible to love both cats and dogs!
The Community History Archive is an amazing tool for those looking for local history or researching genealogy. The archive features newspapers as well as Junction City and St. X yearbooks. It’s completely free to access and search! Join us to learn the tips and tricks for your next search on June 17th.
Have you ever wanted to try a new genre but weren’t sure where to start? We have just the thing for you, a book-tasting! Enter the “Starbooks Café” for an afternoon of book tasting. We’ll take you on a journey around the “café” to find your next great read, enjoy conversation, and make new friends on June 19th.
This is just a sampling of what the library has in store this summer. Find out more by visiting the library’s new website at www.jclib.org or by stopping by today! We can’t wait to see you.
Five Classes to be on the lookout for this summer!
1. Sip, Taste, & Read
2. Pom Pom Palooza
3. Blogging for Beginners
4. Creative Writing
5. Mealtime Memories
