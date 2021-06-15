Recently, the Kansas State Librarian Eric Norris announced the 16th annual selection of Kansas Notable Books celebrating Kansas people, places, and events. This information was shared in their official press release and that press release is worth repeating here as the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library is excited to add a select number of these titles for our community. The press release said, “The fifteen books feature quality titles with wide public appeal, either written by a Kansan or a Kansas related topic and published in the previous calendar year. “I am proud to present the 2021 Kansas Notable Book list. This year’s books bring to life the Kansas experience through the vivid storytelling of gifted writers, talented illustrators, essayists, and poets. The rich array of works on this year’s list will both entertain as well as educate,” State Librarian Eric Norris said. “Reading is more important than ever. I encourage every Kansan to contact their local public library and celebrate the artists and artistry of Kansas. “The State Library first launched the Kansas Notable Books Program in 2006. Since then, more than 200 books have been recognized for their contribution to Kansas literary heritage. This year’s selection committee included representatives of public, university, and school libraries, teachers, academics, and historians. State Librarian Eric Norris selected the final list of 15 titles which includes nonfiction and fiction books that will appeal to a wide range of audiences and cover a variety of topics and issues. Kansas Notable Books authors will be awarded their medals at the Kansas Book Festival on September 18 at Washburn University. The public is invited. Kansas Notable Books is a project of the Kansas Center for the Book, a program at the State Library of Kansas which is the state affiliate of the Library of Congress Center for the Book. The Kansas Center for the Book exists to highlight the state’s literary heritage and foster an interest in books, reading, and libraries.”
The 2021 Kansas Notable Books are:
- All Hallows’ Shadow by Michael D. Graves
- The Amelia Six by Kristin L. Gray
- The Chicken Sisters by KJ Dell’Antonia
- Croaked! (The Misadventures of Nobbin Swill) by Lisa Harkrader
- Farmers Unite!: Planting a Protest for Fair Prices by Lindsay H. Metcalf
- Ladybird, Collected by Meg Heriford
- Un Mango Grows in Kansas by Huascar Medina
- Mawson’s Mission: Launching Women’s Intercollegiate Athletics at the University of Kansas by L. Marlene Mawson
- Northern Cheyenne Ledger Art by Fort Robinson Breakout Survivors by Denise Low and Ramon Powers
- People, Pride, and Promise: The Story of the Dockum Sit-in by Prisca Barnes illustrated by Priscella Brown
- Prairie Bachelor: The Story of a Kansas Homesteader and the Populist Movement by Lynda Beck Fenwick
- Premeditated Myrtle: A Myrtle Hardcastle Mystery by Elizabeth C. Bunce
- Swimming Shelter: Poems by Al Ortolani
- What Sound is Morning? by Grant Snider
- World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments by Aimee Nezhukumatathil
Titles will be displayed once they arrive to the library and patrons are invited to browse the 2021 Kansas Notable Books and are encouraged to check them out! We can’t wait to see you. Fantastic literature AND a Kansas connection, what could be better than that! Stop by the library for more information.
