Dorothy Bramlage Public Library
Contact: Kelly Liptak, Young People’s Department Head 785-238-4311 or kellyl@jclib.org
Date of Event: March 15-April 29, 2021
The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library is excited to announce our spring fundraiser, Spring Has Sprung!, for the library’s book donation program – DBPL at DBPL: Donating Books to Promote Literacy! Patrons have an opportunity to put their name (or their child’s names) into a prize drawing. The prizes are a kite set, a birdhouse kit and a paint and grow your own gardening kit! Patrons interested in the prize drawing will need to purchase raffle tickets at the library. Tickets are $2 each. The more tickets you buy, the better the chance to win one of our cool prizes! Patrons have from March 15 to April 29 to purchase tickets for the prize drawing. Winners will be notified on April 30.
All proceeds go to the library’s book donation program, DBPL at DBPL: Donating Books to Promote Literacy. This program puts new books in the hands of members of the Geary County community to encourage reading and support literacy and strengthen our community. “Literacy empowers communities.” For more information on DBPL at DBPL: Donating Books to Promote Literacy or on the “Spring Has Sprung!” fundraiser, please contact Dorothy Bramlage Public Library at 785-238-4311 or email kellyl@jclib.org.
