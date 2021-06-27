Summer is the reading season. Patrons of all ages are beating the heat with a great read and a cold drink beside them. This includes those who can no longer read standard print or make the trip to the library. Alternatives are available for almost everyone so they can continue to read without missing a page.
The large print collection is among the most popular in the library. In addition to those who have moved permanently from standard print, it is also used by those who like to give their eyes a break after squinting at a screen all day or who find it more user-friendly in the evening light.
The fiction section includes popular authors and genres and is fed with new books on a regular basis. These include the works of many of the most popular Christian fiction and western writers. The nonfiction titles, which are now housed alongside the standard print, cover a wide variety of topics and interests.
Additions to the large print collection have been fostered for many years with donations from groups and organizations in the community. Foremost among these is the Eagles Auxiliary which has made the growth of that collection one of their annual projects.
These and any other circulating items in the library can be delivered directly to patrons who cannot get here on their own in the Homebound Delivery service sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Titles are selected individually and are based upon reading preferences as discussed with a member of the reference staff. Delivery is scheduled according to the needs of the patron and the Friends volunteer.
Those eligible for this service include patrons with short- or long-term disabilities and those who are no longer able to drive or who are recovering from an injury, illness or surgery. Patrons with other mobility issues related to aging and/or medical needs are also eligible whether these are temporary or ongoing. Homes with new babies could also be added to the list for juvenile as well as adult materials.
Interested patrons can call the library at 785-238-4311 and ask for the reference desk. The staff will talk them through a form that includes an estimate for the length of time the service will be needed, the best days and times for delivery, and an emergency contact. In addition, they will also discuss the patron’s reading preferences including nonfiction topic areas and fiction genres.
Talking Books is another free library service to print disabled patrons who are unable to read or use standard printed materials as a result of temporary or permanent visual or physical impairments. In it, Braille and recorded materials & playback equipment are loaned by mail without charge to eligible patrons. This includes those who are experiencing blindness, low vision, the inability to hold a book and turn pages, and reading disabilities of physical origin such as dyslexia and attention deficit disorder.
Talking Books is one of several library programs utilizing adaptive and assistive technology. It is administered by the State Library of Kansas through an office located in Emporia. Locally, our library can provide program information and application forms, a sample player and a few titles that we will loan to prospective patrons to test drive before making their enrollment decisions.
The collection contains a wide variety of fiction and non-fiction titles for both children and adults, including best-sellers, mysteries, romance, biographies, Christian fiction, science fiction, poetry, humor, westerns and suspense. A complete list of titles is available from the Kansas Talking Books Library Catalog at http://webopac.klas.com/kstb.
In addition to individuals, institutions serving eligible patrons can also enroll in and utilize the services of the Talking Books program. This includes nursing homes, hospitals and assisted living facilities as well as schools that have at least one eligible student.
Whether your reading needs have changed to require print that is a little bigger, or to listen rather than see, the library has a service that can keep you turning the pages all summer. ‘Tis the season for a great beach read and your next find is nearby with a little help from your public library.
