Summer Breeze makes me feel fine. Summer has to be my favorite season of the year. The warm weather, the kids are out of school, summer vacations, and more time to do things like visit the library and participate in the summer reading program. Yes, summer reading is fast approaching and along with the reading program, the library will host several activities and programs over the summer that are fun and encourage ongoing learning are beneficial for children and adults. If those type of activities peaked, your interest the summer programs may be just right for you and your family.
The summer programming at the library includes summer reading. Summer reading encourages participants of all ages to read all summer long. Signing up for summer reading is easy. Summer reading, t is a great way to for the avid reader to challenge themselves to increase their reading, or for those that are just starting their reading journey to find items that peak their interest.
With summer reading around the corner, now is a great time to get a library card if you do not have one and The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library is more than happy to help you set up a library account. So what all do I need to get a library card? How much does it cost? Members of the community that are interested in getting a library card ask these common questions. The first card is free of charge, and once the account is set up your will be able to checkout materials that same day.
In order to get a library card, you will need a photo I.D. and something with your current Kansas address on it. Patrons four years of age and older are able to get their own card and teens fourteen and older can sign for their card as long as they list a parent or guardian on the application. The address verification can be a piece of junk mail, a utility bill, or if your current address is listed on your photo I.D., we can use that as acceptable forms of address verification.
A member of our circulation staff will also have your fill out a library card application with all of your information and date it. Once your account is set, new patrons will be placed on temporary status for the first 30 days. During this time, new patrons are limited to two items for checkout from the library this can include two books, a book and a movie, or any other combination of items for checkout. A member of the circulation staff with talk about the library brochure, give you information about the checkout limits, and get you signed up for summer reading and explain how it works for both children and adults. If you get library cards for you and your family today, you will be past the temporary grace period and will be able to check out ten items on each card.
Patrons who have reservations about coming in to the library, but are still interested in check out materials, can use our curbside service. Patrons can call the library, place an order for pick up, library staff will give you a call when your order is ready. When you arrive at the library give us a call, and we will bring your items to your vehicle.
The library also has other services and programs that you can participate in this summer and if you have questions about sign up for those feel free to stop in or call the library and a member of our staff will be happy to help you.
So be sure to include summer reading and the library in your summer plans this year and be sure to check the library Facebook page and other social media for our summer reading kick of date so you and your family can start your summer off right. We look forward to seeing you and your family at the library this summer.
Fun things to do this summer
1. Go to the beach
2. To a mini-vacation
3. Sign up for summer reading
4. Get a library card
5. Read, read, and then read some more!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.