Summer has barely started, but the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library’s Young People’s Department is already seeing more of an influx of patrons! So far we have had 216 children and teens sign up for our Summer Reading program, “Tails and Tales!” It is important for children and teens to continue to read over the summer break. Studies show that children and youth who do not read during summer break lose up to two months of learning by the time they return to school in the fall. On the other hand, students who read a minimum of six books over the summer score higher in reading and math upon returning to school (Dominican University Research: Close the Reading Gap). By participating in the summer reading program, children and teens can continue to improve their reading skills, select books they enjoy reading, and win prizes after meeting their reading goals! So stop by the library or visit our website (www.jclib.org) to sign up for summer reading!
The Young People’s Department has more fun programming this summer that begins in June! Our teen book club (Book 2 Movie Club)’s, June book selection is Ready Player One by Ernest Cline. Teens (grades 7-12) can come to the library on June 10 at 5pm for the Meet and Greet and to pick up a copy of the book. Teens return to the library on June 30 at 4:30pm to watch the film adaptation and discuss both the film and the novel.
Teens in grades 6-12, can join Ms. Tori at the Yoga Shala Studio (616 N. Washington) for our summer teen yoga class, TeenPose Yoga! This class will teach teenagers what yoga is, how to incorporate yoga “off the mat,” and other methods to de-stress. Attendance is limited to nine students per class. Class dates include June 11, June 18, and June 25. Each class starts at 10am and is one hour in length. Teens can sign up for one, two, or all three classes if they wish. Registration is due two days prior to each class date.
The library will not be hosting our annual American Girl Tea Party this year due to COVID-19 health and safety concerns, but we will still be having our American Girl Doll Auction! Starting June 15 patrons can purchase tickets for a chance to win the 2021 American Girl doll – “Kira!” Tickets are $2 each. Patrons can buy as many tickets as they want. The more tickets you buy, the better the chance your child has at winning the American Girl doll, “Kira,” or the “Kira” book series! Last day to purchase tickets is July 15. The winners of the doll and book series will be notified by July 22.
Also, as part of our American Girl celebration, we will also be selling Outback Odyssey goody bags based on the doll, “Kira!” In the books, “Kira” visits a wildlife sanctuary in the Australian outback! Each bag will have a necklace, a stuffed animal, a craft, and….a free ticket for the doll auction! Bags are of limited supply and cost $10 each. Registration and payment for bags begin June 15 and ends July 15. Bag pick up day is July 15. All proceeds from the doll auction and bags will go to the library’s book donation program – DBPL at DBPL: Donating Books to Promote Literacy. With the proceeds we receive, we will be able to purchase new books to give away to local organizations, schools, daycares, etc. We believe that literacy empowers communities!
Also, starting June 15 we will begin our summer Read and Learn class, Safari Storytime! Safari Storytime is for children ages 10 months to 8 years old. The class will be presented on Zoom on Tuesdays at 10am until July 27. There will be no class on July 6. There will be craft kits available the week of each storytime. Spaces are limited, so call or stop by the library to sign up!
There is still time and space to sign up for our Summer Camps at the Library Laboratory! Camps include Super Sleuths with Milford Nature Center on Zoom (grades 3-6), Outdoor Adventures (grades 3-5), Sketching is Wild on Zoom or in-person (grades K-2), Native American Pow-Wow Dance class on Zoom and in-person (grades 3-8), Excellent Ecosystems on Zoom (grades K-5), The Singing Cowgirls on Zoom (grades K-5), and Drawing Rules on Zoom or in-person (grades 6-12). Contact the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library for more information on these programs at 785-238-4311 or at jclibrary@jclib.org.
American Girl Books:
• Marie-Grace Makes a Difference by Sarah Masters Buckey
• Meet Rebecca by Jacqueline Dembar Greene
• Meet Addy by Connie Rose Porter
• Felicity Saves the Day by Valerie Tripp
• Happy Birthday, Josefina! by Valerie Tripp
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.