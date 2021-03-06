Libraries are organizations that incorporate volunteers in a number of different ways to help deliver their body of service. This includes those volunteers that make up the boards and committees that serve to govern, support, advocate for and inform the current operation of the library as well as help to guide it for the future.
The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library Board of Trustees is the governing and decision-making body for the library. It is organized per the Kansas Statutes Annotated and sets policies, establishes the budget, secures adequate funding, etc.
The seven members are appointed by the mayor with the approval of the city commission. Board terms are four years and members can serve up to two consecutive terms. The Mayor of Junction City is also an ex officio member of the board and serves as long as he/she remains mayor.
The board meets on the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. with the exception of August. At present, meetings are being held by zoom. Current members include: Jane Handlos, President; Cecil Aska, Vice-President; Stuart Wells, Treasurer; Abby Allen; Michelle Custer; Beth Hudson; Mayor Jeff Underhill; and Ricardo Vieyra.
The Friends of the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library is a nonprofit, charitable group that supports the library through fundraising activities, volunteerism, and public awareness campaigns. Friends also advocate for the library and speak in support of it its efforts before governing bodies at the local, state and federal levels.
The friends Board of Directors is composed of nine to eleven members which are elected by the board. Terms are currently set at two years though this may expand to three years in the not too distant future. Members can serve up to two consecutive terms.
The friends board meetings are also currently held via zoom and on the first Wednesday of most months at 6:00 p.m. It does not meet in January. Current members include: John Triplett, President; Barbara Borjas, Vice-President; Kelly Landes, Treasurer; Susan Moyer, Secretary; Montika Allen-Atkinson; Tom Brungardt; Kathy Engelstad; Shelley Hoyle Kite, Karen Salyers, Stephanie Stremming, and Ricardo Vieyra.
The library foundation also has a board that governs its activities and provides oversight for the funds that are currently managed by the Greater Geary Community Foundation. The seven member board elects its own membership that includes two representatives of the library board, two of the friends board, and three members at large. Board terms are three years and have the same two consecutive term maximum as the other two.
Their zoom meetings are held four times per year including the second Thursdays of January, April, July, and October and all at 5:30 p.m. The directors include: Linda Hoeffner, President; John Triplett, Vice-President, Blake Ballhorst, Treasurer; Vic Davis, Secretary; Lisa Deibler-Miller, Karen Salyers, and Stuart Wells.
The other volunteer group that is currently active is the Steering Committee that is helping to guide the project to build a new library for Junction City/Ft. Riley/Geary County. There are currently nine members of this group including Linda Brungardt, Dr. Mary Devin, Lisa Eickholt, Courtney Gilbert, Linda Hoeffner, Tiffany Naccarato, Mary Cay Stauffer, Shantelle Tolbert, and Johna Ward. Though the Steering Committee is in the process of evaluating its meeting date and time, it has been gathering at 7:30 a.m. on the first Tuesday of the month by, you guessed it, Zoom.
Put together, these groups number more than thirty volunteers who are giving their time, knowledge and support to the library for its many programs, projects, resources and services. Anyone who is interested in throwing their hat into one of these board and/or committee rings is welcome to reach out to me at the library at 785-238-4311 or susanm@jclib.org.
You may be asked for a short biographical statement to help the members get to know you and this can include: where you’re from and how long you have been in the community; what you do for a living or what you did before you retired; your education background; other boards and committees you have served on; and what interest you about serving on one for the library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.