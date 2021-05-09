Some of you may already know this, but I’m currently studying for my Master’s Degree in Library Science from Emporia State University.
It’s something I always planned to do, but when I graduated from Emporia State University in 2012 I was tired of school.
I went into the newspaper business after getting a job at my hometown paper in Ulysses and that’s how I ended up here, at the end of 2015. I can’t say as I regret it. I’ve had some fun and learned a lot in this industry and a whole bunch of that learning experience has taken place in Junction City.
The original plan was always to further my education, however, and so that’s what I’m doing.
In the process of this, I’ve taken a reader’s advisory class. Reader’s advisory is the process of recommending books to people looking for read-alikes for books they’ve enjoyed — something librarians are asked to do so often ESU has dedicated a class to it. It’s just a one credit hour class, so I don’t exactly feel like an expert on the subject just yet. But it has been fun and interesting.
One of the assigned books during the Westerns section was 2021 Hugo Award nominee “Upright Women Wanted” by Sarah Gailey published in February of 2020. It’s the most fun I’ve ever had with a college textbook — which isn’t saying much.
It’s just a short little thing — about 170 pages in print and just under four hours on audiobook — but it has some material in it that may be controversial with some audiences. There’s nothing in it I would call inappropriate. I wouldn’t blink if I saw a 16-year-old reading it.
Every single principal character in this story appears to be a lesbian of some sort or another. One of the characters is gender nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns.
If that’s something that bothers you, you might want to give this one a miss.
But if you’re still interested, I have to say — this was a good story. It’s fast-paced and has some twists and turns — more than you might expect for such a short novella. The author is an extremely good story teller and world-builder. I had a better feel for the world this story took place in and the characters therein than I have had sometimes after finishing much longer books by much more prolific authors.
This is a futuristic Western. It takes place in a United States far in the future that has reverted to what amounts to the Wild West. Packhorse librarians go around distributing government-approved materials to small communities and gasoline of any kind is a resource few if anyone can afford. Esther, the main character, is running away from home — ostensibly to be a librarian but mostly to avoid an arranged marriage with an unsavory man — after her girlfriend was put to death.
She stows away with a pair of librarians and quickly learns they’re not just government employees distributing approved materials. In addition to government-approved materials, they carry banned books for those who know how to ask. They’re also ferrying people from persecuted groups to Utah which in this story is a safe haven for people who aren’t accepted in mainstream society — people for whom just existing is a literal death sentence.
People like Esther.
The story follows them across the dangerous, war-torn desert wasteland the United States has become as they do their best to stay below the proverbial radar and keep from being recognized as the outlaws they really are.
Aside from the pacing and the dystopia — I love a good dystopian novel — I enjoyed this one because it reminded me of some of the things I like best about both newspapers and libraries — one of the many places where the two fields intersect.
A large part of both a journalist’s and a public librarian’s job is to make accurate information available — even or especially if someone out there would rather it wasn’t. It’s why journalists make FOIA requests and why librarians are so big on banned books. A large part of librarians’ code of ethics is avoiding censorship and making sure everyone has equal access to information — whether they personally approve of that information or the person they’re distributing it to or not.
These are principals I personally believe very strongly in and it’s probably why it resonated with me to the degree that it did — despite the fact that I otherwise have very little in common with the main characters.
I also like all the historical parallels. I don’t think it’s an accident the author chose Utah as our main characters’ safe haven. The author’s choice of state called to mind the Mormon exodus of the 1840s. I find that apparent parallel between religious minorities and gender minorities interesting. Gailey doesn’t exactly hammer the point in — it’s just there if readers care to notice it. I suppose readers could consider it a gentle reminder that it’s not a good thing to outlaw entire groups of people — no matter who they are.
Packhorse librarians are also a historical fact. You can read more about them in books such as Down Cut Shin Creek: The Packhorse Librarians of Kentucky.
It reminded me a little bit of a book called Boneshaker by Cherie Priest if anyone read that a few years back. The tone was similar. Fans of the Handmaid’s Tale (both the TV show and the Margaret Atwood novel) might find Upright Women Wanted interesting.
I liked this one, overall. It could have been longer. When I looked it up online I expected to see it was part of a much larger series and found — to my surprise — that it was a standalone. I — and several of my classmates — suspect there might be something else forthcoming from this author in this world. Perhaps a continuation of Esther’s story and perhaps not.
If it does, I’ll seriously consider reading it — even if it’s quite a bit longer than Upright Women Wanted.
