I am a food person.
I always have been.
Most of the pivotal moments in my history have some food-related associated with them. When someone I care about needs help, one of the first things I think about is offering them something to eat or drink.
A cup of tea, a bowl of homemade chicken and dumplings, a care package full of things like cookies or granola bars, a plate of pasta in homemade sauce.
I think I have offered all of these things to someone, at some point, who clearly needed a little tender loving care.
Good food doesn’t fix everything, but it does help — it’s easier to think with a full stomach than an empty one.
So when a friend who had roots in New Orleans needed a pick-me-up, my thoughts immediately turned to Louisiana flavors.
That’s how I discovered this pasta.
Cajun and Creole cooking both come with deep, rich histories, none of which I’m remotely qualified to talk about here except to say their food is delicious.
I don’t believe this pasta dish is what you’d call authentic, but I would personally call it very tasty.
I never had the chance to serve this particular Cajun-inspired dish to my friend, but I did end up making it for myself quite a few times. It has become a staple in my kitchen, largely because it’s so easy to make. It’s a great, flavorful way to use up leftover pasta. If you make the seasoning ahead of time, it’s also a quick dinner for busy weekdays.
Cajun-inspired chicken pasta
(adapted from www.food.com/recipe/creamy-cajun-chicken-pasta-39087)
1 large boneless, skinless chicken breast, diced into bitesized pieces
2 cups cooked pasta (I used shells)
1 tbs. homemade Cajun seasoning*
2 tbs. butter
1 green onion, chopped very fine
1/2 cup heavy cream
2 tbs. sun-dried tomatoes, diced
1/4 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp dried basil
1/4 tsp. ground black pepper
1/4 to 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
*Homemade Cajun seasoning
1.5 tbs. smoked paprika
1 tbs. garlic powder
1 tbs. salt
1/2 tbs. ground black pepper
1/2 tbs. ground white pepper
1/2 tbs. onion powder
1/2 tbs. dried oregano
1 tbs. cayenne pepper (or to taste)
1/4 tbs. dried thyme
Mix all of the spices together in a small bowl. Measure about 1 tbs. into a prep bowl to coat the chicken. Take the rest of the spice mixture and pour it into a small mason jar to store in your spice cabinet for the next time you want to make this dish or something similar.
Cut chicken into bitesized pieces, trimming and discarding any extra fat.
Sprinkle about 1 tablespoon of the homemade Cajun seasoning over the chunks of chicken breast and toss until the chicken is entirely coated in the rub. Cover and place seasoned chicken in the fridge to absorb the flavors. You can let it sit for as long as 24 hours or as little as the few minutes it takes to prep the rest of the dish. Chop the onion and sun-dried tomatoes, then set aside. Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat, then add seasoned chicken. Cook chicken for about seven minutes or until it is no longer pink inside. Add the green onion and the sun-dried tomatoes. Reduce heat and add heavy cream and salt, basil, black pepper and garlic powder. Cook over low heat for about 1 to 2 minutes, until the dish is completely heated through. Stir in cooked pasta until completely coated in sauce.
Serve.
Makes two servings.
