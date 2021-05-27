Though it was canceled last year due to COVID-19, the City of Junction City’s Juneteenth celebration will take place once again, on the second weekend in June as usual.
The celebration — which honors the official end of slavery in the United States — will return to Heritage Park from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. June 12. Another event will take place June 6 at Bird Runner Wildlife Refuge with support from the Juneteenth committee.
The theme of the June 12 Juneteenth event will be “honoring our ancestors” according to Juneteenth committee member Jim Sands.
There will be some changes to the 2021 celebration. This year, to ensure social distancing, there will be no bouncy houses.
“We’re still practicing social distance as much as we can,” Sands said.
But most traditions are coming back this year. There will still be a car show, food and craft vendors, music, speakers and live performances.
There’s a new addition as well — something Sands calls Juneteenth after hours.
A DJ will be present in the park from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., before and after the event has technically ended.
The opening ceremony takes place at noon before performances and speakers take the stage. At 2 p.m., guest speaker Rina Neal — a USD 475 board member and Director of Finance for the City of Manhattan — will address the crowd. Juneteenth committee member Delilah Hamilton will present a poetry reading. Vendors will be present throughout the event. The Geary County Historical Society and the Geary County Health Department will take part in the event, according to Sands. For children, there will be sidewalk chalk to play with.
“We’re getting better every year on how we do things and set it up,” he said.
Sands said he believed Junction City’s Juneteenth celebration would draw people from around the state because so many neighboring communities have canceled theirs. Both Lawrence and Salina have called their Juneteenth events off, he said.
“Our Juneteenth is going to pull people in,” Sands said.
Though the city canceled the event for safety’s sake last year, the holiday nonetheless means a lot to him and to others helping to put the celebration on this summer. Sands compares it to Independence Day. It’s a celebration of freedom.
“This is our Fourth of July for African Americans,” he said. “Emancipation from slavery — that’s it. It’s like Cinco de Mayo for Latinos. This is emancipation and freedom and celebration for all African Americans. This is our day to celebrate.”
The holiday is celebrated around the country and there is a push to make it a national holiday.
June 6 event
The Prairie Heritage Foundation has established a connection with Junction City’s Juneteenth and there will be a wildflower walk held at Bird Runner Wildlife Refuge at 11003 Lower McDowell Rd. from 6 until 9 p.m. June 6 in conjunction with the local Juneteenth committee, Sands said. The event is free. Milford Nature Center Director Pat Silvosky will present about native wildlife — with a few living examples — and as the sun sets there may be an opportunity to stargaze with a telescope. There will be education opportunities, a scavenger hunt for participants to take part in and snacks.
