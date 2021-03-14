It’s almost cliche to mention how sequels are rarely equal or better than their predecessors. They don’t necessarily need to be better. Sequels just need to continue telling the story audiences left off with in part one, if there’s actually more to the story to tell. They need to at least convince audiences that there’s more compelling, or interesting, or simply worthwhile story left to tell.
As for those sequels that may have already told the best part of their story in the first film, it’s just fun to see what the old characters from part one are up to now. Lastly, sequels — even good sequels — rely on the success of their previous films to some degree. It’s in the nature of the art of the movie follow-up.
This is certainly true in the many instances when a movie’s continuation is released over 30 years later, as is the case with Coming 2 America, released March 5 in theaters and on Amazon Prime. It’s the sequel to the successful 1988 comedy Coming To America starring Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall.
The movie picks up on the 30th anniversary of Prince Akeem Joffer (Eddie Murphy) and Lisa McDowell Joffer (Shari Headley) in the fictional nation of Zamunda.
Akeem and Lisa have three daughters, one of whom has been hoping to become the heir to the throne following her father.
Akeem’s father, King Jaffe Joffer (James Earl Jones) is on his deathbed when he summons his son to his bedside.
The king, along with his private shaman, Baba (Arsenio Hall) inform Akeem that as he’s about to become king, the tradition in Zamunda demands only a male heir to the throne.
The king and his shaman also know the prince fathered a boy when he and his friend and aide, Semmi (also Arsenio Hall) visited Queens, N.Y. 30 years ago — the events from the first film.
If Akeem doesn’t go back to Queens to find his illegitimate son, tell him he’s a prince, and bring him back to Zamunda, then the nation could face a violent takeover from the neighboring greedy country of Nextdoria. By the way, that’s not a mistake. The country next to Zamunda is called “Nextdoria.” That’s the laziest joke in the whole movie.
Nextdoria is ruled by the egotistical and power-hungry dictator, Gen. Izzi (Wesley Snipes). Izzi has been pressuring Akeem to have his daughter, Princess Meeka (Kiki Layne) marry his vain son, Idi (Rotimi) — a match neither Akeem nor his daughter are interested in.
After King Joffer’s funeral, Akeem and Semmi make the trip back to Queens to find Akeem’s illegitimate son, Lavelle Junson (Jermaine Fowler).
It turns out when Akeem and Semmi were in Queens the first time to find a potential wife for Akeem, they met a couple women, one of whom being Mary Junson (Leslie Jones) in the bar scene from the first movie.
Semmi enticed both women to come back to their apartment where one of the women drugged Akeem. And now Akeem has a son he never knew about until his dad said he needed a male heir.
It doesn’t take long before Akeem and Semmi find Lavelle scalping tickets outside Madison Square Garden.
He jumps on this random news that he’s a prince, and heir to a throne in a foreign country. And Lavelle and his mom agree to go back with Akeem to Zamunda.
Meanwhile, Akeem has to tell his wife that he fathered a child before he met her, and this boy will be his heir.
Lisa takes the news rather gracefully, but is more upset that Akeem is willing to diminish his daughter’s dreams and hopes of taking her father’s throne when the time comes, in spite of the tradition of only males being rightful heirs.
Lavelle has to undergo certain royal tests to prove he can be a worthy successor. He’ll also have to marry a princess — Gen. Izzi’s daughter, Bopoto.
But Lavelle finds a bond with the Royal Groomer, Mirembe (Nomzamo Mbatha).
The majority of the cast from the first film return, including comedian Louis Anderson as McDowell’s restaurant employee Maurice, and John Amos as Cleo McDowell.
New cast of characters and cameos are introduced as well such as Tracy Morgan, Trevor Noah, and Morgan Freeman.
The comedy and cameos though aren’t enough to hold the movie up to a level anywhere near the hilarity and enjoyment of the first. Too many jokes in the sequel rely on the first movie, the comedy of which is absolutely solid. Coming 2 America doesn’t have enough of its own comedy. It relies on the success and comedy of the first movie, as sequels often do, especially with Murphy’s many impersonations formed into distinct characters which he does fantastically.
Some say there’s no such thing as an old joke if you’ve never heard it before. But the humor of Coming 2 America will more than likely be lost on audiences who haven’t seen Coming to America first. It should have more of its own humor distinct from the first movie.
Speaking of rehashed material, the story follows the same “fish out of water” formula seen often in so many other movies such as 1953’s Roman Holiday, 2001’s Princess Diaries, and, of course, Coming to America.
This time the story seems forced for the sake of making a sequel. It still manages to be somewhat engrossing for a short while based mainly on the fact that it’s the sequel to one of the best comedies of the 1980s.
And though this story trope is very common in movies, that formula in this particular film lacks uniqueness.
I think one particular scene, so poorly written, sells the story short. Lavelle chats with Mirembe about how he’s feeling being the prince. Mirembe tells him about her dream of opening her own hairstyling business, but can’t as Zamunda law prohibits women from opening their own business.
Lavelle promises her to bring much needed changes to Zamunda, since he’s the prince.
“That is very idealistic but every prince promises to do things differently, but eventually they do things the same way since they’ve always been done before.” Mirembe says.
“Yeah, well, I’m not like every other prince. Remember? I’m the prince from Queens.”
It’s the same predictable trope seen over and over again, offering little to nothing new.
And the relationship that develops between Lavelle and his new companion is what really seems forced. After two conversations, they’re already pursuing marriage. It’s poorly developed.
In Coming to America, the story line works out so well. Akeem has time getting to know Lisa McDowell, and their chemistry develops naturally over time despite the obstacles between them. These characters are given time to address and work through those obstacles. Coming to America did it right the first time.
If this movie had stronger comedy, it might make up for its predictable and weak story writing.
Still, to the movie’s credit, rather than the story bringing Zamunda to Queens, Queens is brought over to Zamunda. Seeing Americans adapting to the Royal Zamunda way of life is fun to watch, It’s where Leslie Jones hilarity really comes out.
Jones brings her unapologetic humor to this movie, and is just as hilarious as she was on Saturday Night Live. The truly unique funny parts in this movie are certainly thanks to Jones.
Wesley Snipes and Eddie Murphy are also fun to watch on screen together. Snipes is great in his role as Gen. Izzi, and seeing him work off of Murphy is classic.
It’s no revelation to say Eddie Murphy is one of the best comics. He seems to be making a comeback, though he never actually went anywhere.
Murphy unfortunately made some movies in the last ten years that fell into the heap of forgettable titles such as Imagine That, A Thousand Words, and Meet Dave.
With his being a ground-breaking comedian with many classic comedy films under his belt such as Beverly Hills Cop, Trading Places, 48 Hrs, and Shrek as well as some legendary SNL characters, all certainly isn’t lost for Murphy nowadays.
It’s great seeing him coming back into the spotlight with recent appearances such as his hosting Saturday Night Live in 2019, Murphy’s first time since 1984. His appearance even won him a 2020 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. It’s where Murphy’s career really took off. And he’s often credited for revitalizing SNL during his time on the show.
He also starred in the successful movie Dolemite is My Name in 2019. On top of this, Murphy made headlines with his hilarious acceptance speech at the 2019 Mark Twain Comedy Awards.
It’s almost like Murphy is returning to his roots. There’s even talk of Murphy returning to stand-up comedy as he recently told journalist Tamron Hall, “As soon as the world gets back to normal and people can be around people and can do shows and stuff again, I want to get back out and do that again. I was trying to take it all full circle.”
Coming 2 America may not be a great comedy sequel, but I hope it still manages to keep Murphy in his prominent and well deserved place as a great comedian, pushing him to keep going with more movies and returning to stand-up comedy.
And though Murphy has been coming back to what made him big, Coming to America is a movie that really doesn’t need a sequel. The story line is perfect the first time. Murphy’s comedy is genius and memorable the first time. The first movie is Murphy at his best.
