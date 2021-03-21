Cranberry and Orange Cinnamon Rolls

I have found more than my share of bad recipes online.
It happens all the time.
I’ll see a recipe that looks good on the surface and has beautiful pictures of the resulting food. Then I’ll try to make it and find something is wrong. There are steps missing or the amounts, on closer glance, seem off. The recipe, despite my following it to the letter, doesn’t turn out quite right — or at all.
There are a lot of reasons this might happen.
There’s a lot of advertising revenue in blogs. People may start a recipe blog or something similar in the hopes of raking in some of this revenue, but lack the ability to produce good, original recipes for that blog and consequently post something that just doesn’t work in practice even if it looks and sounds good on paper.
People being people, they may have simply made a mistake. Or several mistakes. A lot of cooks eyeball things and — when they try to write it all down into a recipe someone else can follow — the measurements may be off by anywhere from a little to a lot.
People are busy, including the people who produce the online content we love to consume. They forget things, make typos, and do things in a rush just like the rest of us.
So it’s not really a surprise — especially in our fast paced world — that errors take place.
This fruity cinnamon roll recipe is an example of a bad online recipe that needed modification in order to work.
The ratios were a bit off as far as the flour was concerned and the instructions were poorly written. There were pictures of the fruit filling after having been pulsed in a blender, but nothing in the instructions about using a blender. The author straight forgot to tell readers to put the filling in the cinnamon rolls at all. While it seems like a no-brainer that the filling goes in the cinnamon rolls before you roll them up and put them in the oven to rise one last time before you bake, for some people it might not be and the step needs to be listed in the recipe.
It’s spring now and consequently not the ideal time for cinnamon rolls, but there’s still a chance for a chilly day or two. It was cold just last week. And really there’s no such thing as a bad time for cinnamon rolls, strictly speaking. They’re better in winter, but they’re not bad the rest of the year, either.
Think of it as one last taste of winter before fully embracing spring — and a chance to turn on the oven and bake before it’s legitimately too hot out for it.
And this is such a good example of a recipe that looked good on the surface — and was decent after certain modifications.
I’m reluctant to put a link to the blog where this recipe came from, because it seems like it might be one person’s personal website. If I were that person, I’m not sure how I’d feel about having something of mine used as an example of a badly-written written recipe.
We all make mistakes and I feel like this one was a result of human error — someone who was tired or rushed or any number of other things — rather than any kind of malicious or money-grabbing behavior. As poorly constructed as the recipe in question was, this isn’t meant as a public shaming of that person and I’m not trying to drag anyone for their errors.
I’m just trying to share a recipe for cinnamon rolls that I found and improved on and talk about how, in looking for recipes online, this happens more often than you’d like.
Out of respect for the originator of the recipe, I’m going to not link the original it was adapted from.
There have been enough changes made to the original that I’m not sure I need to, anyway.
Cranberry and Orange Cinnamon Rolls
Dough
1 tsp. sugar and 1/4 cup sugar, separated
2 packets of dry active yeast
1 cup of warm water (about 110 degrees)
4.5 cups of flour, plus more to flour the countertop with when kneading and rolling out
1 tsp. salt
1/2 cup warm milk (I used almond milk because I’m allergic to the regular kind)
1/2 cup room temperature butter or margarine
Extra butter or margarine for greasing
Filling
The juice and zest of one medium-sized orange
1 tsp. cornstarch
2 cups frozen cranberries
1/4 cup sugar
2 tsp. cinnamon
2 tsp. sugar
6 tbs. room-temperature butter or margarine
Glaze
1 cup powdered sugar
2 tbs. fresh orange juice
Instructions
Heat water to 110 degrees. Add 1 tsp. sugar and 2 packets of yeast. Allow the yeast to activate for about 7 minutes while mixing other ingredients. Combine 4 1/2 cups flour, 1/4 cup sugar and salt in a large bowl and whisk together. Place 1/2 cup butter and milk in the microwave and microwave until the butter has melted. Stir. If yeast has successfully activated, it will be frothy by this time.
Add the yeast mixture and the milk mixture to the flour mixture. Mix with your hands. Mix until a ball of dough has formed.
Remove the dough to a floured surface and knead it until smooth and elastic. Dough should be ready when it springs back after a light touch from your fingers.
Grease large bowl with extra butter and return the dough to the bowl.
Preheat the oven to 200 degrees and, once it has reached the desired temperature, turn it off. Turn the oven light on. Cover the ball of dough and place it, still in the large bowl, and place it in the warm oven for 20 minutes or until dough has doubled in size.
During this time, make the filling.
Combine fresh orange juice and cornstarch in a bowl and set aside. Combine cranberries, sugar and zest in a small saucepan. Heat cranberries, sugar and zest over medium heat for about 1 minute and then pour the orange juice mixture over them, allowing them to cook for about 5 minutes or until filling has thickened. Pour cranberry mixture into a blender and pulse until smooth.
Set aside.
Remove dough from the warm oven when it has doubled in size.
Place on a floured surface and roll out evenly, using a rolling pin, into a roughly 15 x 15 sheet of dough.
Spread cranberry mixture evenly over the dough. Cut up 6 tbs. butter into cubes and sprinkle over dough. Sprinkle with cinnamon and sugar.
- Roll dough tightly into a cylinder and cut into nine equal-sized rounds. Place in a greased 13 x 9 inch baking dish.Cover cinnamon rolls and return to the warm oven to rise one last time, this time for about 40 minutes or until they have doubled in size.
Remove risen cinnamon rolls from warm oven.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Bake cinnamon rolls for about 30 minutes or until golden brown and no longer doughy in texture.
Cool before eating for about 30 minutes.
While cinnamon rolls are cooling, make glaze by combining powdered sugar with 2 tbs. orange juice and mixing with a fork or whisk until smooth.
Drizzle glaze evenly over cinnamon rolls and serve.
* The flour is where I had my first issue with the original recipe. It called for less — between 3 and 4 cups. I found I needed 4 1/2 cups. Your milage may vary.
** As you can see from the picture, I underestimated how large a baking dish I would need — and how much the cinnamon rolls would rise before I baked them — when I initially made this recipe. They may look small when you put them into the baking dish, but they will vastly increase in size. Use the 13 x 9.
