I walked into the new Disney film Cruella, released May 28, with a fair amount of skepticism. Cruella is the latest among Disney’s live action films based on their classic animated movies from decades gone by.
It’s not the first live action depiction of Cruella Disney has produced. Glenn Close took the role in the 1996 movie 101 Dalmatians and its sequel 102 Dalmatians released in 2000.
Out of the 19 live action Disney movies based on older animated films, starting with The Jungle Book in 1994, most of them lean too far on the side of poor, particularly the most recent among them such as The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Dumbo, and Lady and the Tramp.
The 2019 film Aladdin and 2016’s The Jungle Book were decent enough films to Disney’s credit.
The last time Disney made a movie centering on one of their well-known movie villains was Maleficent in 2014 and its sequel Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in 2019. Maleficent tells origin story of the villainous witch in Disney’s 1959 movie Sleeping Beauty.
Maleficent is an absolute disaster in storytelling, convoluting evil and good in one uncertain and confusing character. So, again, I couldn’t help but be skeptical while walking in to see Cruella. Also, the movie’s PG-13 rating confused me as to who the targeted audience is supposed to be. Is Disney aiming this movie about a character, whose claim to fame is that she’s a voguish villain who kills Dalmatians for their spotted coats, at children? After watching it, the movie certainly didn’t seem like children are their target audience.
The character Cruella De Vil originates as the villain in Dodie Smith’s 1956 novel “The Hundred and One Dalmatians.” And like a lot of literary characters, she was made popular thanks to Disney’s 1961 animated movie 101 Dalmatians.
Cruella is her origin story, and begins with the main character, Estella Miller’s, childhood.
Miller, who was born with black hair on one side and white hair on the other, has a side to her that’s more mean than cruel. Still her mother, Catherine, gives her the nickname “Cruella.”
She’s a girl who bullies the bullies, and spends a lot of school time in the Head Master’s office. As Miller is on the brink of expulsion, her mother pulls her from school and plans to move both of them to London.
Before they make the long drive, Catherine has to make a stop at the impressively large Hellman Hall located near a cliffside overlooking the sea.
An elaborate fashion show is taking place as Catherine, dressed in her Sunday best, tells Estella to wait in the car as she goes to talk to the wealthy head of the event, fashion designer Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson), for financial assistance. Before leaving her, she gives Estella a necklace which she claims is an heirloom.
After a few minutes of waiting, Estella sneaks out of the car and into the party, but is caught soon after. She’s chased by the Baroness’s three ferocious Dalmatians. As she weaves between guests, she runs outside and hides from the dogs.
Estella then spots her mother talking to someone she doesn’t recognize near an overlook by the cliff. The Dalmatians jump over Estella and lunge at her mother, causing her to fall to the ocean depths below.
Now an orphan, Estella runs away before meeting two other orphans — Jasper and Horace.
Over a decade later, the trio are still surviving together in an abandoned house, mastering the “art” of thievery and petty crime. Now an adult, Estella (Emma Stone) also has a keen interest and talent for fashion design.
During this time, Estella hides her true identity by wearing a wig to cover her natural black and white hair.
She gets a job at Liberty Department Store as a cleaner. While working there, she meets Baroness von Hellman after a night of remodeling a department store window while drunk.
The Baroness likes Estella’s work in the window and hires her as a designer of high-end clothing. Soon after working within her company, Estella notices the Baroness wearing the necklace her mother gave her, which Estella lost the night her mother died.
As Estella soon works to steal the necklace back with the help of Jasper and Horace, she begins to learn some hard truths about the Baroness and what took place the night her mother died. This sets off an intense and highly publicized campaign as Estella replaces herself with her darker half, Cruella. She sets out to abolish the Baroness’s lofty place in the fashion world by sabotage and public humiliation through one-upmanship. Her work against the Baroness is turned upside down when she learns something about the world renowned London fashion designer she never even could have imagined.
I’m a firm believer that the primary purpose of any movie is to entertain. Even if a movie has a lesson to teach, it still has to first entertain before it can expect its audience to take anything away from what they’re watching.
Cruella is certainly entertaining, and initially engaging. The atmosphere of London’s fashion scene where old styles clash against the new ones in the 1970s is fantastic. And the jukebox soundtrack composed of British rock and punk songs also from the 1970s such as “Bloody Well Right” by Supertramp, “Time of the Season” by The Zombies, and my personal favorite, “Stone Cold Crazy” by Queen, is the perfect finishing touch to this picture.
Stone fits the role so well, and clearly has fun portraying the famed Disney villain. She’s both sympathetic as Estella, and over-the-top dark as Cruella, but certainly not overdone.
Emma Thompson plays brilliantly well against Stone’s sinister Cruella. The Baroness is a character Thompson makes sure the audience loves to hate with her cool and unsympathetic haughtiness.
For the majority of the film, it didn’t feel like a Disney movie, even with the few subtle nods to the animated film many Disney fans are familiar with. By the third act, the story begins to grow convoluted by introducing another big plot twist on top of those in the previous acts. By the end, I wasn’t sure what I was supposed to take away from this movie as far as the character Cruella is concerned.
When the identity of “Estella” is cast off and replaced with Cruella, that’s to be expected since this is a prequel to 101 Dalmatians. The audience is expecting an evil villain. Her name, afterall, is a play on the words “cruel” and “devil.”
Though she makes it her priority to destroy the “evil” Baroness von Hellman, partly to take her place as both successful and as someone willing to step on anybody beneath her just to get what she wants, but do it better, Cruella becomes more of a justified antihero that the movie wants the audience to cheer for. Never mind the fact that later she’ll be pursuing 101 puppies so she can make a coat out of them as seen in the animated movie. The initial moral of the story the movie seems to promote before the third act is that pride comes before the fall. Then Disney makes the same mistake as seen in Maleficent.
In Maleficent, the famed witch is first portrayed as good despite her name literally stemming from the word “malicious.” Though she turns evil, she’s overall depicted out as not so bad in the end.
Though Cruella excels above Maleficent, it ends up doing the same sort of thing in regards to the main character.
Cruella is a villain, and she makes a conscientious decision to be just that. Still, in the end, this Disney movie tries to make her both heroic through villainous means, making the character, already a popular one among the Disney rogues gallery into a mess of a character. If Cruella just stayed bad, the movie would make more sense in the end.
Nevertheless, after several poor remakes or re-imaginings of popular Disney animated films, Cruella isn’t necessarily a homerun. It’s more of a triple play. It’s fun to watch thanks to both Stone and Thompson, both well cast, working wonderfully off of each other.
The setting and atmosphere are beautifully done, the music is enjoyable, and the dark humor fits right in. With too many previous live action remakes being such disappointing films, it’s refreshing that Disney managed to get more right with Cruella.
But should Disney make another origin story about another of their famed villains, perhaps by that time producers won’t repeat the same mistake again, and keep the bad guys or girls the solid evil characters they’ve already established them to be.
