MANHATTAN — The Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art at Kansas State University has put two and two together to offer a virtual exhibition for kids and animal lovers of all ages.
The museum's "Two by Two: Animal Pairs" opened online Tuesday, March 30, at beach.k-state.edu/explore, with a gallery exhibition planned for June 15 through Dec. 18. This exhibition features unique pairings of animals from the museum's permanent collection, ranging from Pueblo pottery to farm animals by regional and international artists. Part of the museum's annual collaboration with the Manhattan Public Library, "Two by Two: Animal Pairs" complements the American Library Association's summer 2021 theme "Tales and Tails."
Animals have long been the subject of myths, legends, histories and art. Noah loads his ark with creatures, two by two, before the great Biblical flood. Animalistic deities populate the ancient world, from the Egyptian god Horus with the head of a falcon to the Greek god Zeus who visits Earth as a swan. In Native American legends, animals personify spirits such as the turtle who represents Mother Earth. Artworks in "Two by Two: Animal Pairs" picture such storied animals as well as farm animals, pets and circus performers. The images provide a chance to learn more about world cultures, literature and science.
The exhibition also offers related programming for area schools and the museum's summer ARTSmart classes, which are designed for preschool kids and up. This summer's classes will be offered virtually.
Related events with "Two by Two: Animal Pairs," offered through the Beach Museum's Art in Motion series, include:
• "Two by Two" Open House will be offered in person in four sessions on Thursday, July 15: 10-11:30 a.m., 1-2:30 p.m., 3:30-5 p.m. and 6-7:30 p.m. Activities include a compare and contrast game in the galleries, mask making, origami and collage projects. Each family will receive a free copy of "Becoming a Good Creature" by Sy Montgomery and Rebecca Green. Also offered will be a drawing for a copy of "Counting Creatures" by Julia Donaldson and Sharon King Chai for each session. Each session is limited to seven families and face coverings are required. To sign up, email klwalk@k-state.edu. This event is funded by a USD 383 K-LINK Community Partner Literacy Grant.
Recordings of the programs can be viewed at beach.k-state.edu/videos.
For more information on the exhibition and Beach Museum of Art events, visit beach.k-state.edu or email beachart@k-state.edu.
