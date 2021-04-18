Year-after-year, the following passage from scripture is what is read in churches across the world on the Sunday after Easter.
When it was evening on that day, the first day of the week, and the doors of the house where the disciples had met were locked for fear of the Jews, Jesus came and stood among them and said, “Peace be with you.” After he said this, he showed them his hands and his side. Then the disciples rejoiced when they saw the Lord. Jesus said to them again, “Peace be with you. As the Father has sent me, so I send you.” When he had said this, he breathed on them and said to them, “Receive the Holy Spirit. If you forgive the sins of any, they are forgiven them; if you retain the sins of any, they are retained.”
But Thomas (who was called the Twin), one of the twelve, was not with them when Jesus came. So the other disciples told him, “We have seen the Lord.” But he said to them, “Unless I see the mark of the nails in his hands, and put my finger in the mark of the nails and my hand in his side, I will not believe.”
A week later his disciples were again in the house, and Thomas was with them. Although the doors were shut, Jesus came and stood among them and said, “Peace be with you.” Then he said to Thomas, “Put your finger here and see my hands. Reach out your hand and put it in my side. Do not doubt but believe.” Thomas answered him, “My Lord and my God!” Jesus said to him, “Have you believed because you have seen me? Blessed are those who have not seen and yet have come to believe.”
Now Jesus did many other signs in the presence of his disciples, which are not written in this book. But these are written so that you may come to believe that Jesus is the Messiah, the Son of God, and that through believing you may have life in his name. John 20:19-31
Included within the passage and the story of Thomas, are bookends. After seeing Jesus, Thomas proclaims “My Lord and my God!” bookending John 1, where we read “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.”
Thomas’ words to Jesus are a profound proclamation, recognizing Jesus as God.
Through the centuries, Thomas’ doubt has been a source of derision, so much so that he is commonly known as Doubting Thomas. Mary and the other disciples had already told Thomas that they had seen the Lord, but Thomas just could not believe without his own proof.
Thomas’ doubt comes from a deep and desperate desire to believe that Jesus had not died on the cross but was indeed alive. Thomas could have simply accepted the word of the others, but what if it were not true? He faced his fear with bravery and held out for definitive proof.
Have you ever been so desperate for something to be true, that you must have proof again and again?
I recently watched a show about a middle-aged man whose father had died unexpectedly. They were remarkably close, and the man was so desperate to know his father was ok, that he visited psychics and mediums frequently in an attempt to get in touch with his dad. He would not use his real name with the psychics and nor tell them anything of his background, in case they could search the internet for information about his father. He told the television interviewer that a number of these people had proven to him that his father was happy and that he was in a good place, and how amazing it was to hear from his dad. But the proof was short lived and after a week or so, the man had to have the affirmation again; he sought out yet another psychic with yet another fake name.
Jesus understands Thomas’ desperation and rather than chiding him for his doubt, he invites Thomas to reach out and touch his wounds. In doing so, Thomas’ faith and belief are secured. Thomas’ story is included in the canon of scripture to offer to us definitive proof beyond what Mary and the disciples said. Thomas saw the wounds for all of us.
Thomas’ doubt is a good thing as are our own doubts about the resurrection or any other areas of our faith. Doubting does not equate to unbelief; it simply means we may not understand, and we need further insight from God. This is where prayer, study, and personal experience come in. We are not to take everything at face value, but we are meant to be in dialogue with God. Created in his likeness includes our being curious or unsure. Doubt strengthens faith and helps us defend it when necessary.
The late Verna Dozier, religious educator and author wrote the following about doubt in her book The Dream of God: A Call to Return:
Doubt is not the opposite of faith. Fear is. Fear will not risk that even if I am wrong, I will trust that if I move today by the light that is given to me, knowing it is only finite and partial, I will know more and different things tomorrow than I know today, and I can be open to the new possibility I cannot even imagine today.”
Do not be afraid to doubt. In doubting, your faith will grow and your will draw closer to God.
