Downtown will be in full bloom May 1 when Junction City Main Street holds its first event.
According to Phyllis Fitzgerald who is in charge of the event, people can tour participating businesses from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on May Day. They can select flowers from buckets these participating businesses.
“At the end — if you visit all these businesses and stuff to say hi, shop, check them out and everything — potentially you could have a nice bouquet of flowers when you’re all done,” she said.
The flowers — which Fitzgerald said will be real flowers and not plastic ones — will have something attached to their stems. When people draw flowers out of the bucket, they may find a coupon or something else attached to it.
“The intent will be really to engage. The businesses will be open and engaging with our community,” Fitzgerald said. “For people and families (to) come downtown and just enjoy Junction City because it really is a beautiful downtown and I think everybody will have a good time.”
All participating businesses will be marked by flower-themed balloons flying outside their shops and possibly other decor, Fitzgerald said.
Downtown businesses — both those who are taking part in the May Day event and those who are not — are encouraged to do what they can to decorate for spring, she said. The group will hang banners downtown during the event.
She said that morning she and other Junction City Main Street officials will go around and put flowers in the hanging baskets that dot the downtown area. Fitzgerald herself placed the hanging baskets downtown with help from volunteers several years ago.
The city will be helping to maintain the flowers downtown this year, she said.
Fitzgerald said she believed downtown businesses were excited about the event and what was to come.
Fitzgerald said she hopes the event is not only successful but that it starts a tradition in the community that will continue every May Day for many years to come.
“It will be a fun day and the start of something good,” she said. “Something that will hopefully continue that tradition forward that every year that will be one of the things that we do is our May Day event — start getting our community ready for spring and what’s to come.”
This is Junction City Main Street’s inaugural event and — while the organization has only just bloomed itself with Junction City having been chosen to take part in the statewide program earlier this year — the hope is to have other small events in the future. At this time, work is being done to get the fledgling group set up and ready to go.
“if there’s people in the community who want to be part of committees or who want to be part of Junction City Main Street they just need to reach out to the folks that are involved with that and let us know because everybody can be a part of that,” Fitzgerald said.
More information about the May Day event is available on Facebook under the heading of “May Day” Junction City Main Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.