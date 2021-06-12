A high five to our Directors for updating our perforated window decals today! We love our perforated window decals as they allow you to see the printed graphic from the outside while still being able to see through the window from the inside and as a bonus they provide shade. The Quebe Sisters will be performing at the Opera House July 30th and Comedian Etta May will gracing our stage November 18th! We hope to see you there!

