It is a morning of family fun! The annual Spring Carnival sponsored by the Early Childhood Family Network is coming up Saturday, May 1, from 9:00 a.m. to noon. Due to COVID-19, this year’s Carnival will instead be a drive-thru event. This event is geared toward families with young children. Local organizations from Geary County and Fort Riley who serve early learners and their families will take part in the drive-thru event. Each organization will provide a goody bag with prizes for young children and information on their services for parents! Members of the participating locations will be wearing masks and handing out goody bags to families through their car windows.
Information and a map of participating locations will be available on the Geary County Infant Toddler Services’ Facebook page. Local organizations participating in the event include: Childcare Licensing, Delivering Change Coalition, Dorothy Bramlage Public Library, USD 475’s Early Childhood Center, the Exceptional Family Member Program, Geary County Food Pantry, Geary County Health Department, Geary County Infant Toddler Services, Konza Prairie Community Health Center, New Parent Support Program (will be stationed at Dorothy Bramlage Public Library), and the Parents as Teachers program! So, come out and join in all the fun on Saturday, May 1! We look forward to seeing you at all of our locations!
