MANHATTAN — Join Kansas State University’s McCain Connected on Friday, May 7, for free online viewings of two inspirational films: “THIS IS ME — Letters From the Front Lines” and “Journey of a Front-line Warrior — A Conversation With Dr. Steven Short.”
The online movies are free but an RSVP is required to get the link to watch them on your device. Email mccain@k-state.edu to request a link. The videos will be streamed back to back starting at 7:30 p.m. May 7. If you can’t watch at that time, the videos will be available from that time until midnight Monday, May 10.
The viewing will begin with Diavolo’s “THIS IS ME – Letters From the Front Lines,” a dance film that captures the resilience, determination and hope of the human spirit. It follows the paths of military veterans and first responders as they share what it means to be true warriors on the front lines — and fight the invisible enemy that all humanity is currently battling. The film features three COVID-19 first responders, four military veterans, and the Diavolo dancers. Also featured is one civilian, France Nguyen Vincent, a woman, a wife, a mother and a former company member of Nederlands Dans Theater.
The streaming of “THIS IS ME” will be followed by a brief online discussion with Todd Holmberg, McCain Auditorium director; Jacques Heim, the director of “THIS IS ME”; and retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Art DeGroat, executive director of the K-State Office of Military and Veterans Affairs.
The show will continue with “Journey of a Front-line Warrior — A Conversation with Dr. Steven Short.” This local hero will take us on his journey of fear, bravery, duty, love and compassion as he answered the call to serve as a front-line physician in a Brooklyn hospital during the pandemic’s initial surge in New York in spring 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.