Manhattan – The Flint Hills Discovery Center (FHDC) will host an Explore the Flint Hills Day on Saturday, May 8 with special activities at the FHDC and unique opportunities to visit Flint Hills locations throughout the day.
Explore the Flint Hills at the FHDC from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM with a series of family activities. Kids can decorate their own take home planters with native grasses. See live raptors from the Milford Nature Center from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. Meet native reptiles including a box turtle and hognose snake at a live show from 3:00 pm to 4:00 m
From 9:00 am to 12:00 PM students from the K-State Parks Management and Conservation Program will be giving free guided hikes leaving every 15 minutes on the public trails at the Konza Prairie Biological Research Station. This is a 2.6 mile hike and will take approximately 90 minutes. Each hike is limited to 15 participants on a first come, first served basis. Meet at the Konza Prairie trailhead.
From 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM the FHDC is partnering with the Native Stone Scenic Byway for free self-guided driving tours. Byway volunteers will be at stops from Wabaunsee to Eskridge sharing stories and history. Stops include a station on the Underground Railroad, Mt. Mitchell prairie, and historic stone fences.
Regular admission rates apply for activities at the FHDC: $10 for adults (18-64 years old), $8 for military, students, educators, or seniors, $5 for youth (2-16 years old), free for children under two years old. FHDC Members are always free. The Guided Konza Prairie Hikes and Native Stone Scenic Byway Driving Tours are free for the public.
To learn more about the Explore Flint Hills Day at the Flint Hills Discovery Center, visit www.flinthillsdiscovery.org/659/Expore-the-Flint-Hills-Day, call 785-587-2726 or visit 315 S. 3rd St. in Manhattan.
