Director of Family Ministries Diahnca Quigley and Digital Outreach Minister Will Ravenstein of the First United Methodist Church in Junction City has spearheaded an effort to start a Wednesday night free meal at her church in Junction City.
Three weeks ago, she succeeded.
With help from Chef Kalecia Simmons of the Chef and I, who volunteered to help cook and serve the church’s March 3 Wednesday night meal, the church served a meal of enchiladas, Spanish rice, apples, beans and roasted corn to roughly 100 people.
Quigley describes the meal as “a team effort.”
“(Ravenstein) and I had been talking to (Pastor Dirk Weiss) all year last year with the pandemic happening,” she said.
They tried to persuade the pastor, based on what they saw going on through the church’s give and gather box — a little free food pantry set up in a tote outside the church during business hours — that the church should also offer a free hot meal to community members once a week. They discussed holding a drive thru lunch for emergency service personnel — people who were putting their lives on the line every day during the pandemic — as a thank-you for their efforts in the community.
The concept grew, Quigley said. They began to they needed to provide more than the give and gather box, to the extent possible. The give and gather box was always busy — obviously there was a need.
This year around Christmas, Weiss approached Quigley and Ravenstein and said he wanted to start holding the community meal. Rvenstein, a former sports reporter for the Junction City Union, would be able to promote the meal and Quigley had lived in Junction City all her life — she knew the community well enough to make an effort such as this work.
Together, with help from church members Ric Gassen and Harold and Penny Macumber they figured it out.
The church has received help from the other two entities that provide meals in the community, Breaking Bread of JC and the Episcopal Church of the Covenant. Debbie Savage of Breaking Bread and Mother Doreen Rice and Melinda Bozarth of the Episcopal Church of the Covenant have both offered mentorship and advice, according to Quigley. Savage has volunteered at the Wednesday night meal every time it has taken place. Rice and Bozarth even offered a cookbook full of pre-proportioned recipes for cooking for hundreds of people.
And they’re going to need the cookbook, because everything the church serves is homemade.
Quigley, Ravenstein and their volunteers want to continue providing nutritious meals to those in need in the community — with emphasis on nutrition.
“We want to put out a protein, we want to put out a starch, we want to put out a vegetable, and we want to put out a fruit,” she said. “We want to keep this as healthy as possible — things that are sustainable and fill them up.”
The idea is that no one goes to bed hungry.
The meals are free to the public, but if someone wants to make a donation, the church would appreciate it.
“All donations are accepted,” Quigley said. “All they have to do is say, ‘how can we help?’ and we would be more than happy to tell them all the ways that we need help.”
The effort badly needs donations, Quigley said. She and her group of volunteers have enough money and supplies to last until March 17. After that, however, the effort may not be sustainable.
“We’re hoping that we can get the budget to last long enough, because we’re kind of at the point that it’s probably (March) 17 — St. Patrick’s Day — financially speaking is probably going to be our last meal, unless we can get some donors to come in,” she said. “We started with a sizable budget, but not enough.”
They need monetary donations, large cans of unexpired, shelf stable foods, bulk apples, takeout containers and similar items. Volunteers are also welcome.
“Donations of all sizes count,” she said.
Talking about this, Quigley became tearful.
“As a single mom, it means the world to me to help my community and just know that I can do my small part,” she said.
Helping people is her passion.
“It’s a great mission — I wouldn’t call it a project — it’s a mission,” Quigley said. “It’s a heartfelt activity that I get to do to support my community.”
Simmons and one of her mentees, Luis Cubero of Ia’s Kitchen, were happy to help prepare the Wednesday night meal.
“It’s to give back to the community,” Cubero said. “Me and my wife are being mentored by (Simmons) and trying to go into the food industry. So it’s a good chance to help out, give back to the community and get some experience, too.”
“I always love a good opportunity to serve the community,” Simmons said.
To help out with the meal, donate online www.jc1stumc.com/donate call the church at 785-238-2156 and ask for Pam.
