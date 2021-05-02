Jesus said, “I am the good shepherd. The good shepherd lays down his life for the sheep. The hired hand, who is not the shepherd and does not own the sheep, sees the wolf coming and leaves the sheep and runs away—and the wolf snatches them and scatters them. The hired hand runs away because a hired hand does not care for the sheep. I am the good shepherd. I know my own and my own know me, just as the Father knows me and I know the Father. And I lay down my life for the sheep. I have other sheep that do not belong to this fold. I must bring them also, and they will listen to my voice. So there will be one flock, one shepherd. For this reason the Father loves me, because I lay down my life in order to take it up again. No one takes it from me, but I lay it down of my own accord. I have power to lay it down, and I have power to take it up again. I have received this command from my Father.”
John 10:11-18
This passage from John’s gospel is recognized for the comfort it offers us, Jesus’ followers. We are Jesus’ sheep, and he is our shepherd, willing to give up his life for us. And if we are lost, he will search us out. One of the most popular images of Jesus in the early church was that of a gentle Jesus with a lamb draped around his shoulders.
Jesus also tells us “I have other sheep that do not belong to this fold. I must bring them also, and they will listen to my voice. So there will be one flock, one shepherd.”
Jesus was the good shepherd for his followers during his life and he is for us now, after his death, resurrection, and ascension. And he will be for others not yet in the sheep fold.
In every generation God, father, son, and Holy Spirit have sheep to reach. God continually calls people – not just some people – but all people of all ages from every nation on the face of the earth. The number of potential new members whom Jesus is calling is beyond our imagining. There is a tremendous expansiveness to Jesus’ statement, and we do not know – for neither Jesus nor John tells us – just what the limits of Jesus’ flock are. All we know is that Jesus – and therefore God – is not done yet. Jesus is still calling, God is still searching, and in time we will all be, as Jesus says, one flock under one shepherd.
We can say with confidence that God is not done yet, that God works in ways we cannot know to unite us in one flock, and that Christ’s mercy and grace are for all. We can say this because Jesus is the Good Shepherd, who laid down his life for the sheep – all the sheep – and who was raised to life once again, ensuring our own eternal life. This means, I honestly believe, that while we may not know all that God has in mind for those who have followed different paths, the love of the Good Shepherd extends to them.
And by extension, the love of the Good Shepherd flows through us to them. God acts through us in a way where we actually lay our lives down for others. This does not mean we physically die for others.; it means we lay aside for others our day-to-day, predictable lives. The result is that we let others and their needs enter our consciousness moving us to action. Perhaps this means taking a step back to allow others into Jesus’ sheepfold.
My prayer life is based on the model St. Ignatius created. One of the Ignatian spiritual practices is called The Two Standards. In The Two Standards, we envision “see[ing] Jesus standing in the lowly place…”
This vision is a way that we can bring people into Jesus’ flock. We step back to the lowly places, where people on the outskirts are. We lay aside our comfortable lives and step back to where these people live their lives, rather than attempting to push them forward into our circle. Trying to push them forward leads to paternalism – where we tell those in need what is best for them, rather than asking them what help they require. And it leads to our believing the way we live is the standard to which the rest of the world should aspire. I describe this as “Ministering TO” people rather than “Ministering WITH” them. Ministering WITH others is being Christ’s hands and feet in the world and is a sure way of increasing his flock.
When we step back, the circle of inclusion automatically widens. The number of those included in Jesus’ flock grows by our action. And if we believe we find Jesus among the poor, when we step back to where those in need are, we are engaging with Jesus. The reality is if we are not including the poor and disenfranchised in our circle, we are not including Jesus. We must go to them, where they are, where they live, where they raise their children, where they hope and dream, and where they die.
Following a recent Tuesday evening Community Dinner at Church of the Covenant, I realized I had left my cell phone at the church. I ran over to my office to retrieve the phone and noticed a man sitting at the door of the church. I asked him if I could be of help. He wondered if we were still serving dinner. I was sad to tell him that we had run out of food and there was nothing left to offer him. But…then I remembered I had a $20 bill in my back pocket donated by another dinner guest. I handed him the money with the hope he could get dinner with it. He thanked me, blessed the church, and walked off down the alley.
I was sure I had just experienced Jesus in someone in need. It was a holy moment that is difficult to articulate, but I know it was sacred. And it was what Ignatius intended when he instructed us to meet the poor where they are. I did not bring that man into my circle, but I feel that he brought me into his and brought me into Christ’s presence.
Being a shepherd means one is completely focused on one’s flock, continually watching each and every member to ensure their safety. Jesus, the Good Shepherd, is likewise singularly focused on each of us and so many others across the world. Many others do not realize Jesus is inviting them into the flock. There is where we come in, by stepping back from our lives and into theirs.
In the 1 John 3:16-24, the Evangelist asks us “How does God’s love abide in anyone who has the world’s goods and sees a brother or sister in need and yet refuses help?” And he instructs us, “Little children, let us love, not in word or speech, but in truth and action.”
Let us act and find Christ among those in need, including those who are hungry and those in need of social justice. The Good Shepherd has no qualifications for being in the flock, other than we are to step back and let others into the fold.
