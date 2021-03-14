Since last spring, several blessings boxes have popped up around the community in response to the pandemic, which left many already-struggling people struggling even more. Blessings boxes are small, emergency free food pantries where people can stop by and pick up something they need when going to the grocery store is not an option. People can also donate nonperishable food items or hygiene products by leaving them in the box if they wish.
The newest one is at the First Presbyterian Church of Junction City located at 113 W. Fifth St. It just opened this weekend, according to church member Jenna Langvardt.
“What we’re really trying to do — and I think everybody that has a blessings box — is just kind of bridge the gap for the needy in our community,” she said. “So we’ve got good resources like the food pantry and the monthly giveaway, but we’re just really trying to be kind of a stopgap if someone is in need immediately of supplies.”
Langvardt said this service would in no way supplant the Geary County Food Pantry. I’s just a place people can come and take what they need and give what they can afford to give — if anything.
The church’s Mission and Evangelism committee had taken on the responsibility of maintaining the box and a different church member will check the box every day, according to Langvardt.
“We kind of divvied that up so it will be checked and re-stocked daily,” she said. “We are taking donations from everyone, but initially those donations will probably come from church members. And then with the other boxes around town it feels like everybody who’d like to help would have an opportunity at one of those spots, for sure.”
But anyone can donate and anyone can take what they need free of charge.
“The nonperishable and hygiene products are priority,” Langvardt said. “We’re not doing any clothing or anything at this time, like some of the boxes are, so we’re kind of sticking to the food and hygiene products.”
She said if the box is full when someone wants to donate to it or if they feel more comfortable dropping their donations with a church official rather than depositing them directly in the box, people can also drop donations with the church office.
The new box is located on the side of the church where people can drive right up to it, Langvardt said.
“We hope that will be fully stocked most of the time for people that need something,” she said.
Langvardt said she was proud of the community for stepping up and helping people in need. There are currently multiple places in Junction City, including this new blessings box, where people can take what they need and donate what they have.
They include a blessings box in the alleyway behind 639 W. Eighth St., the First United Methodist Church’s give and gather box which is open to the community during church office hours at 804 N. Jefferson St., the Happy Hippie Community Box at 223 W. 17th St., a box in front of Konza Prairie Community Health Center at 361 Grant Ave., one at the Eagles Aerie 830 at 203 E. 10th St. on the Franklin Street side of the building and this newest box at 113 W. Fifth St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.