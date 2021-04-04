Flint Hills OBGYN has been located within the walls of Geary Community Hospital for many years, according to Dr. Anwar Khoury, but was never actually part of the hospital.
As of April 1, that changed when it officially began a partnership with the hospital.
“Everything continues the same,” Khoury said. “I’m just going to be an employee instead of running Flint Hills OBGYN as its own entity. Everything continues the same — there’s not going to be any much change going on.”
He said he believed it was the right time for this change.
“It was just the right thing to do probably from a business point of view,” he said.
Many doctors such as himself have partnerships with larger entities, according to Khoury.
“I’m not bucking the trend anymore — I’m going with the trend,” he said.
GCH CEO Frank Corcoran said one goal was for GCH to grow its OBGYN services.
“We’d like to bring in another provider,” he said.
According to Khoury, the hospital is currently looking to bring in another OBGYN such as himself.
“The hospital is in negotiations,” Khoury said.
Nurse/Midwife Terrah Stroda recalls walking past GCH at the age of 10, knowing even then that she wanted to work at that exact hospital and that she wanted to work with babies.
She said she was glad after all these years to officially join GCH and do just that.
Stroda’s history with the hospital goes back a long time and not just because of her childhood fantasies of working there.
“I was hired as a CNA when I was 16 years old and then went to nursing school and became a nurse here,” she said. “So both of my first two major jobs were in this hospital.”
Stroda was hired by Flint Hills OBGYN as a nurse/midwife in the early 2000s. Though she left for the Kansas City area for a while, she returned eventually and has been in the Junction City area for about 12 years now.
Stroda said she believes the hospital partnership will help streamline services.
“The hospital has always been a part of our story,” she said. “This just makes streamlined care for patients more accessible. It also encourages a more collaborative model amongst providers and furthermore we just wanted to support the hospital because we’re proud of the care that’s given in our hometown.”
Stroda said she looked forward to being able to add to the services currently provided.
“What happens when you join a hospital system is that you’re able to expand services and hire beyond what a small business — so to speak — would be able to do,” she said. “Women in Junction City and in surrounding communities have the potential to have expanded services in our office that we’re not able to do since there’s only two of us right now. So we’re excited about that. But yeah, stay tuned.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.