The first time I made my own alfredo sauce, I was looking for something to do a demonstration of for a speech class. I knew how to cook and my mother had a vast collection of cookbooks in a cupboard in the dining room, so I decided cooking something would be the best route.
I found a cookbook full of recipes that purported to be international. I don’t remember the actual title. I suspect looking back that most of the recipes were not authentic as such. Some of those recipes were more than a bit Americanized. Not to say this is a bad thing. It’s just an observation.
The cake section was the most interesting — full of French and Italian confections. There was a recipe for a dobos torte — a Hungarian cake with many thin layers covered in chocolate frosting. I thought about making one of those cakes but — if I remember correctly — I thought those would be too complicated. After all, what if it was a flop?
Instead, I decided to try the alfredo recipe. I loved alfredo sauce and I thought almost everyone else did as well.
So that’s what I did.
It was a huge hit though if I recall right my speech fell a bit short in length. This is a very easy recipe and it doesn’t take that much to explain it.
I have to say, it blows the jarred stuff out of the water. It’s a relatively simple recipe with only a handful of ingredients. This sauce is best served immediately. It can be reheated, but sometimes I’ve found it separates when reheated. It’s just better served right away.
Alfredo
4 tablespoons butter
1 heaping tbs. finely minced garlic
1 ½ cups heavy cream (divided)
1 1/2 cups fresh grated parmesan cheese
Instructions
Melt butter in saucepan and add minced garlic. Sauté garlic in butter over low heat for about five minutes.
Add 1 cup of heavy cream and, stirring, allow to come to a simmer. Remove from heat and add fresh grated parmesan cheese and the remaining cream. Stir until cheese is completely melted.
Serve immediately over pasta.
