This is a simple recipe I inherited from my grandpa. Almost anyone can make this five ingredient pork chop recipe. It’s dirt cheap, too. The most expensive thing in it is the meat itself. It won’t be the prettiest meal you’ve ever eaten, but it is filling and children love it.
It’s also pretty versatile. You can mix and match it with whatever spices suit you. If you’re using dry spices such as garlic or onion powder, you can add them in with the flour before dredging. If you want to add some hot sauce to the mix, you could mix it in with the soup.
Something to note is that I’ve never really measured my ingredients out when making this one — neither did grandpa, as far as I recall. So the measurements here are largely an estimation on my part. You may find you prefer more or less of any particular ingredient. I wouldn’t recommend salting this dish. The soup, even if it’s reduced sodium, will likely be salty enough — but that’s up to you in any case.
Easy Pork Chops
1 lb. pork chops
1/4 cup yellow mustard
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1 can cream of chicken soup
Butter for greasing and frying
Seasonings to taste
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly coat pork chops in mustard and then dredge in flour — and seasonings to taste — until completely coated. Heat butter in a frying pan over medium heat on the stove. Brown pork chops on both sides. Spread half a can of cream of chicken soup in the bottom of a greased casserole dish. Place browned pork chops in greased casserole dish and cover with the rest of the soup. Cover casserole dish in foil and bake in 350 degree oven for about 1 hour or until pork chops are completely cooked through.
Serve with a side of green beans — or whatever vegetable you choose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.