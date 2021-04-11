The other day, I had milk and chicken that were both going to go bad if I didn’t do something with them in a hurry. This is what I did with them.
Fried chicken
Roughly 4 lbs. chicken breasts, cut into large chunks
2 cups flour
2 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. pepper
1 tsp. garlic powder
1 1/2 cups milk
1 egg
1 — 2 tbs. sriracha (optional)
About 2 — 3 cups vegetable, olive or grapeseed oil to fry in *
Optional gravy
1/4 cup used cooking oil, reserved from frying your chicken
1/3 cup finely milled flour such as Wondra
2 cups milk
1 tsp. salt or to taste
1 tsp. black pepper or to taste
Heat oil in a deep, heavy bottomed skillet over medium heat to about 325 degrees.
Combine dry ingredients in a pie tin with a fork. In a separate pie tin, stir together milk, egg and sriracha if using.
Using the wet hand, dry hand technique — meaning you coat the chicken in the buttermilk mixture with one hand and coat it in flour with the other while making sure to keep your dry hand free of the buttermilk mixture — coat your chicken.
For best results, coat chicken in flour mixture first, then transfer it to the egg mixture and then back to the flour. You can use tongs if necessary.
Place chicken gently in hot oil. Fry for about five — six minutes on each side or until chicken is cooked all the way through. When chicken is fully cooked, remove from oil to cool before preparing to serve.
Optional gravy:
Remove used cooking oil from heat and allow it to cool for about 10 to 15 minutes. Discard all but 1/4 cup of used cooking oil.
Add 1/4 cup used cooking oil to the same pan the chicken was fried in and heat over medium heat. Whisk in 1/3 cup finely milled flour and cook for about 1 minute.
Whisk in milk and and heat until thickened. Add salt and pepper.
Serve alongside fried chicken as a dipping sauce.
This makes a pile of fried chicken and gravy. I ate it for more than a week for lunch and dinner until I was beyond sick of fried chicken. It can feed a large family for one or two meals or a single person until they wish they’d never heard of chicken and all they want is a good steak.
* As always, be careful when deep frying anything in hot oil.
Adapted from tornadoughalli.com.
