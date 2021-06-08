Geary Community Hospital will observe National Men's Health Week, June 14th to June 20th. Celebrated annually during the week ending on Father's Day, National Men's Health Week seeks to heighten the public's awareness of men's preventable health problems and encourage the early detection and treatment of gender-based disorders among boys and adult men.
"We all recognize that protecting and preserving the good health and well-being of our men and boys is vital to maintaining the health of our local communities," said Frank Corcoran, CEO Geary Community Hospital "National Men's Health Week provides us with this special opportunity to focus on and actively alert our men and boys to the benefits of living a healthy life style."
"Especially during this week, al I men need to evaluate both their mental and physical health and to focus on living a healthy lifestyle," said Dr. Jason Butler, Family Practice-Geary Community Hospital. "While there are many factors that contribute to a healthy life - including diet, exercise, stress management, and mental and emotional wellness-one of the most important practices is to regularly visit to your provider and the dentist."
Senator Bob Dole and Congressman Bill Richardson, supported by the Men's Health Network, created the men's health awareness period. Passed by Congress and signed into law as Men's Health Week by President Clinton in 1994, Men's Health Week was expanded to include the entire month of June in the late 1990s.
Please call us today at 785-238-4131 for help in finding a provider to meet your health care needs. To learn more about Geary Community Hospital and our services, please visit www.gearycommunityhospital.org
