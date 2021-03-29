High school senior and Girl Scout Macy Sabo has always known she would receive her Gold Award one day.
It wasn’t an if, it was a when.
She has been in Girl Scouts in some capacity since she was in Kindergarten.
“Growing up in my troop, it’s always been ‘when you get to your Gold Award, when you get to your Gold Award,’” Sabo said. “For me, it’s always been that thing you kind of did without saying you’re going to do it.”
Sabo and her dad, Gordon, built the blessings box as part of her Gold Award project.
She chose a blessings box because her mother works at Konza Prairie Community Health Center. Sabo saw, through her mother’s work in Junction City, that there was a certain amount of need here.
“Personally I’ve always wanted to help people,” she said. “I thought it would be a nice way to reach out and give back to my community.”
It was important to Sabo to provide a food resource in particular because she knows there is a lot of food insecurity in Geary County. This county is one of the most food insecure in the entire state — especially for children — according to statistics from Feeding America. Food insecurity indicates someone is more than a mile away from the nearest grocery store or other source of affordable fresh produce — which in turn means if they don’t have a vehicle, they may not have access to healthy foods. The higher the population that lives more than a mile away from a source of fresh produce, the more food insecure that community is.
“Food insecurity is a major problem,” Sabo said. “I don’t believe enough people know about it … A lot of people cannot afford to feed their families or they’re lower income. And (the box) also helps for single parents who may not be able to grocery shop — and (to) have resource there close — whether they’re going to doctor’s appointments or dental appointments or any type of medical appointments — they can stop and hopefully grab some food if they need something for dinner. Or if kids are struggling to find food at home, they can come to the box and hopefully there will be something — like some snacks — that might be available.”
A lot of work went into the project, Sabo said. She worked on it from Jan. 1 until late February.
“We spent every weekend working on that box,” she said. “Building it, painting it. We also had to write up my proposals for Girl Scouts and everything and buy supplies and talk to some people and reach out. So it was quite a bit of work.”
Finding time to do everything she needed to do to make the project happen was the biggest challenge of the whole project. Sabo is involved in dance, softball, clubs, and music. It taught her how to manage her time better, she said.
Sabo said Konza had provided a weekly donation of $50 so that every week she will be able to purchase nonperishable food and hygiene products to go in the box. She hopes community members who are able might donate appropriate, non-expired food items to her effort. All donors need to do is drop them off in the box outside the clinic at 361 Grant Ave. Sabo is willing to accept donations of food, hygiene supplies and money to help sustain the project. She has also asked Eagles Aerie 830 for assistance in keeping the project going. The Eagles have a blessings box of their own at their location at 203 E. 10th St.
“If the community would like to help us, we would certainly love that,” Sabo said.
Mindy’s Murals of Junction City has offered to paint the box for her.
So far, the box has seen a lot of activity, she said.
Since it went up a few weeks ago, it has been refilled several times. Sabo stocked it when it went up for the first time and then refilled it a week after that, because it had been depleted almost completely. Then, two weeks later, someone else helped restock the box.
“I think it’s gotten a lot of activity,” she said.
The Gold Award is the highest honor a Girl Scout can receive, according to Sabo. Having one can lead to scholarships.
According to Sabo, one of the biggest benefits she has received from Girl Scouts is being able to socialize with other participants. Growing up as an only child, she was very shy before she joined Girl Scouts, she said. She did not make friends easily. But Sabo’s parents made her join Girl Scouts and she found herself gaining social skills and making friends.
She still struggles sometimes when meeting new people and making new friends, but she feels she has gained a lot of skills in that area that she might not have otherwise.
“Now I feel like I can go into a room with no one I know and at least make a couple friends,” Sabo said.
