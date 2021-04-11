Godzilla, the “King of the Monsters,” versus King Kong is a monster rematch audiences have waited nearly 60 years to see.
The two titans first went head to head in 1962 when Toho Productions in Japan released their third Godzilla movie, King Kong vs. Godzilla.
And after all this time, Godzilla and Kong are back on the big screen to go a few more rounds in the new movie Godzilla vs. Kong.
The movie was released March 31 in theaters and on HBO Max, and it doesn’t fail to deliver what a lot of giant monster movie fans have been waiting for. It’s a colossal brawl between two iconic giants who both loom in size and fear.
This latest monster movie takes place five years after Godzilla went against other monsters Mothra, Monster Zero (aka King Ghidora), and Rodan in Godzilla, King of the Monsters (2019). It’s also a sequel to the 2017 King Kong film Skull Island.
In Godzilla vs. Kong, King Kong is living within a controlled habitat inside a domed enclosure on Skull Island.
A young, deaf Island native girl named Jia (Kaylee Hottle) is able to communicate with Kong through sign language and therefore has the giant ape’s trust.
Meanwhile, Bernie Hayes (Brian Tyree Henry), a monster conspiracy theorist podcaster, and an employee Apex Cybernetics- a technological company headquartered in Hong Kong with a branch in Pensacola, Fla.- believes the company is working on something secretive and sinister after Godzilla suddenly and randomly attacks the Pensacola location.
Caught right in the middle of the attack, Hayes discovers a device he thinks is what attracted Godzilla to that specific location.
He broadcasts his concerns over his podcast, and a listener fan, Madison Russell (Millie Bobby Brown, returning in the role from Godzilla, King of the Monsters), takes a keen interest in his claims.
With her friend, Josh Valentine (Julian Dennison) whom she volunteers to assist, Russell goes to investigate the attack.
During this time, Walter Simmons (Demián Bichir), Apex CEO, enlists Dr. Nathan Lind (Alexander Skarsgård) to track down a power source within the realm of the titans called “Hollow Earth” located deep underground. This is where scientists believe the giant monsters come from.
Lind meets with anthropologist Dr, Ilene Andrews (Rebecca Hall), who watches over and studies Kong. He persuades her to allow his team to use Kong as a guide through Hollow Earth.
First, they must transport him from Skull Island down to a post in Antarctica where a portal to Hollow Earth is located.
An Apex team goes with him led by Simmons’ daughter, Maia (Eiza González) as well as Andrews and young Jia.
As the U.S. Navy carries Kong, who’s rather sedated, on board a modified barge, Godzilla shows up and attacks.
By this time, Kong is up and awake, but constrained.
He’s released from his shackles, and the two monsters square off. The movie doesn’t waste time giving audiences what they came to see — Godzilla and Kong fight. The movie goes beyond that.
Afterwards, Russell and Valentine run into Hayes as they’re all about to investigate what’s left of the Apex facility.
They stumble upon an subterranean area at the facility housing a secret weapon Apex intends to use against Godzilla.
While Hayes, Russell and Valentine can’t stop them, perhaps the two monsters can?
Numerous elements seen in previous Godzilla films are used in this movie. Many of these story tropes go as far back as the first 15 Godzilla movies produced between 1954 to 1975, generally referred to as the “Shõwa era” of Godzilla films.
On top of Godzilla up against another huge, threatening monster, Godzilla vs. Kong has a mad scientist character working within a global company, hatching a sinister plan to take down Godzilla while a small group of foes stumble upon his plan and try to stop him. It’s a scenario used several times in previous monster movies produced by Toho.
In one scene, Kong is air lifted by helicopters to Antarctica. This reminds me of a scene in the 1962 movie where Kong is taken via balloons to Mount Fuji in order to fight Godzilla. Though corny and laughable, it’s difficult to forget a scene like that.
The scene with Kong in Antarctica has similarities to the 1967 movie King Kong Escapes, also produced by Toho. In that film, Kong is taken to the North Pole to dig inside the earth for a radioactive power source called “element X” after a robot Kong (Mechani-Kong), created by a mad scientist, short circuits while digging.
The character Jia communicating with Kong loosely mirrors the 1969 Godzilla movie All Monsters Attack in which a small boy named Ichiro Miki has dreams where he can communicate with Godzilla’s son, Manilla. Yes, Godzilla has a son.
Godzilla vs. Kong feels like a sort of love letter to the entire Godzilla franchise, and to its fans.
Unlike Godzilla, King of the Monsters, where the only entertaining parts are the monsters, and everything in-between feels dull, preachy, and uninteresting, this movie manages to entertain even during the in-between parts.
The movie doesn’t keep the audience waiting to lay their eyes on the titans they paid to see. Godzilla and Kong are introduced rather quickly, and take each other on in multiple parts of the movie. The first punch has a lot of energy and vigor behind it. It was a long time coming.
Horror and science fiction crossovers are almost as old as the movie industry itself.
When one monster crosses into another monster’s world, it’s an almost guarantee that crowds will sit and watch with eager concentration.
Monsters have often jumped into the ring of the silver screen to take on other monsters — Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman (1943), Dracula vs Frankenstein (1971), Freddy vs. Jason (2003), Alien vs. Predator (2004).
A crossover movie may not be good, but the fight will surely be talked about for years.
Even the first crossover with Godzilla and Kong is still talked about among fans to this day. It’s the ultimate match between the east and the west...as far as monsters go.
Godzilla vs Kong is a movie that’s well written and well played.
It feels like it belongs among the better Godzilla films. It has the destruction and chaos audiences and monster fans want, resulting in a fun and highly entertaining movie.
I especially appreciate its run time of less than two hours. Often highly anticipated movies, which generally run over two hours, don’t need so much time.
I never felt a dull or slow moment here. And as a Godzilla fan, the finale is absolutely rewarding and worthwhile.
Being an anticipated rematch over the last 60 years, Godzilla vs. Kong is a movie that was worth waiting for.
