I consider myself a fairly well-traveled movie watcher. But, like almost everyone, I have significant holes in my movie-watching repertoire. It’s to be expected. New movies are released every day, especially as more and more streaming options take hold on the world, and I’m only 27 years old.
But there’s one era of film that has specifically eluded me: the Old Hollywood movies from the 1930’s, 40’s, 50’s and early-60’s. Granted, I’ve seen some: The Wizard of Oz, It’s a Wonderful Life, Casablanca, Citizen Kane and Psycho just to name a few, but there’s so many classic movies that have eluded my grasp. Thus, I’m starting a new monthly series I’m calling Hidden Treasures. Once a month, I will step aside from reviewing a new release to highlight an old classic that I’m watching for the first time.
I’m starting with Frank Capra’s 1944 dark comedy classic Arsenic and Old Lace.
The film stars Cary Grant as Mortimer Brewster, a theater critic, author and newlywed, who drops by the house of his elderly aunts Abby (Josephine Hull) and Martha (Jean Adair) with his new wife Elaine (Priscilla Lane) on their way to their honeymoon when he learns about the grisly secret the two unmarried women are keeping in their basement.
See the Brewsters are kind of a strange family. One of Mortimer’s brother’s, Teddy (John Alexander) believes he is, in fact, former president Theodore Roosevelt. He runs up the stairs yelling “CHARGE!” as if he’s leading the charge of the Roughriders up San Juan Hill and he believes the Panama Canal is being constructed in his basement. Mortimer’s other brother, Jonathan (Raymond Massey), is estranged from the family and described to be dangerous and deranged.
While wishing his aunts goodbye before departing for Niagara Falls for their honeymoon, Mortimer discovers a dead body hidden in the window seat of the house. Mortimer is distraught and assumed that it was Teddy who committed the murder in one of his Presidential breaks from reality but is horrified to learn that it was his adorable old aunts who did the deed.
The Brewster sisters had been luring old lonely men into their house with the promise of room and board only to poison them with a homemade elderberry wine concoction. 12 different men have suffered this fate and then are buried in the cellar by Teddy who believes that they are Panama Canal laborers who succumbed to Yellow Fever.
In the scramble to process all of this information, Jonathan, now disfigured by botched plastic surgery, returns home with his partner Dr. Einstein (Peter Lorre) and a body of his own that he’s trying to dispose of and it’s up to Mortimer and the bumbling Brooklyn police to try stop Jonathan from setting up permanent residence in the aunt’s house.
And that all sounds like a fairly harrowing plot, doesn’t it (minus the Teddy Roosevelt stuff)? But the thing is, it’s hilarious. I feel like older movies (especially black and white movies like Arsenic and Old Lace) get saddled with the reputation that they’re boring. Dull old movies for dull old people that couldn’t possibly keep up with the CGI thrill-a-minute movies that bring down the most money each year (not that I don’t love those movies, I do).
But Arsenic and Old Lace proves that a movie that is coming up on its 80th anniversary here in a couple of years can still feel fresh, funny and full of life.
It’s hard to think that a movie that old would be so glib and winking concerning matters of serial murder but it’s to the film’s credit that it manages to balance the tone, which is very silly, and the dark and macabre subject matter with ease.
Cary Grant is incredible. He can be debonair and silly and has one of the more expressive faces Hollywood has ever seen. I had seen him in 1938’s Bringing Up Baby with Katharine Hepburn before this where Grant is significantly more buttoned-up than he is in Arsenic and I think he’s better off not being stuck in the straight man role.
The supporting cast around Grant is equally great in bringing alive this truly absurd story about a insanity not just running in a family, as Grant says in the movie, but galloping.
The movie was adapted from a play written by Joseph Kesserling in the late 1930’s but it’s still smart, weird and very, very funny.
In short, Arsenic and Old Lace is a certified gem and it makes complete and total sense that, nearly 80 years later, it’s still considered one of the best comedies ever made. It's movies like these that make me want to continue to pursue this series as they're such a delight to discover.
