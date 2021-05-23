On Saturday, June 5, the Kansas Aviation Expo will showcase multiple eras of aircraft, from the time of “barnstorming” to modern and experimental aircraft, at Junction City’s Freeman Field.
In addition to showcasing the classic aircraft, visitors will have the opportunity to support Geary County Historical Society at our lunch fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We will be serving an ala carte menu of popcorn, sloppy joes, hot dogs, sloppy dogs, brownies and cookies, lemonade, and our famous pickle on a stick. Don’t miss out!
Freeman Field has been part of Junction City’s history since it was constructed at the north end of Jackson Street in 1948-49. It was called the Junction City Municipal Airport then and it was described as “the best little airport in the Midwest” for its 205 acres of grass runways, which are perfectly suited for biplanes and vintage aircraft. (The following article was adapted from a 2010 Museum Musings article.)
The Junction City Municipal Airport officially opened in 1950 and, according to historian Robert Halstead, the office building and original arch metal maintenance hangar were added in 1951. Over the intervening years the runways have been expanded several times. Some were paved with asphalt and numerous hangars — open and closed — and other improvements were made to the site.
As Junction City grew, the little airport seemed almost to be surrounded by residential neighborhoods and the trappings of business and commerce. But the grass runways and farm fields within the environs maintained its rural flavor. In 1988 the facility was renamed “Freeman Field” as a tribute to long-time airport manager Clarence Freeman, who passed away that year.
Junction City’s aviation history long pre-dates the mid-century airport. As early as 1910, two locals, the Wetzig brothers, acquired their own airplane. Herman and Henry Wetzig, of Junction City, toured many of the county fairs in Kansas and the Midwest “barnstorming” and demonstrating that these fragile machines could rise from the ground, soar through the air and return to the place from which they started. Some of their local flights — and their mishaps — have been recorded by early photographers.
World War I brought a number of aircraft demonstrations to Camp Funston, where residents and troops in training alike got to see the wonders and capabilities of this new form of transportation. It was right after the war, in 1921, that Fort Riley’s Marshall Field was officially created. Robert Halstead records that an airfield located in the vicinity of the old polo field or the area known as the Republican Flats was being used as early as 1912, and he believes that this facility was relocated in the 1920s to become Marshall Field.
To learn more about local aviation history, visit the Kansas Aviation Expo on Saturday, June 5, starting bright and early at 10 a.m. at Freeman Field. Stay for lunch to support the Geary County Historical Society fundraiser. For questions or more information, contact us at GearyHistory@gmail.com or 785-238-1666.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.